Ask A Chef: Joey Restaurants Chef Matthew Stowe’s Roasted Corn Guacamole Recipe

Joey Restaurants executive chef Matthew Stowe shares his popular roasted corn guacamole recipe.

Q: I went to happy hour at Joey Shipyards in North Vancouver with some friends and had the most addictive roasted corn guacamole. Can you get the recipe? — JANE, North Vancouver, B.C.

A: Chef Matthew was inspired by the sweet summer corn that grows in Chilliwack, B.C., near his home in the Fraser Valley. “It just reminds me of summertime barbecues with family and friends,” says Matthew. This guacamole combines rich, creamy avocado with lots of lime juice, fresh cilantro and serrano chilis. “And by adding fresh corn, you get these exciting bursts of sweetness and texture.” Pair this dip with tortilla chips and a margarita or ice-cold beer on a hot summer day.