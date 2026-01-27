Recipe
Ask A Chef: Joey Restaurants Chef Matthew Stowe’s Roasted Corn Guacamole Recipe
Joey Restaurants executive chef Matthew Stowe shares his popular roasted corn guacamole recipe.
Q: I went to happy hour at Joey Shipyards in North Vancouver with some friends and had the most addictive roasted corn guacamole. Can you get the recipe? — JANE, North Vancouver, B.C.
A: Chef Matthew was inspired by the sweet summer corn that grows in Chilliwack, B.C., near his home in the Fraser Valley. “It just reminds me of summertime barbecues with family and friends,” says Matthew. This guacamole combines rich, creamy avocado with lots of lime juice, fresh cilantro and serrano chilis. “And by adding fresh corn, you get these exciting bursts of sweetness and texture.” Pair this dip with tortilla chips and a margarita or ice-cold beer on a hot summer day.
Directions
Yield: Serves 5
Prepare Guacamole
- Cut serrano pepper in half. For less spice, use spoon to remove seeds.
(If you like the heat, leave them in!) Thinly slice 6 to 8 pieces for garnish, then finely chop remaining pepper. (To reduce the spice, soak pepper in cold water while you prepare the rest of the guacamole.)
- In small bowl, combine lime juice, finely chopped pepper, garlic and sea salt. Allow to marinate for 15 to 30 minutes — the longer the better. This will mellow the garlic and, when mixed, disperse the seasoning evenly throughout the guacamole.
Prepare Corn
- On grill set to high heat, place husked corn. Cook for 12 to 15 minutes, moving corn every 3 to 4 minutes to achieve an even, charred colour.
- Once corn is cooked, cut kernels off cob and separate by hand. Save 5 to 6 pieces for garnish.
Assemble and Serve
- Chop half of cilantro, stems included, and save remaining leaves for garnish.
- In small bowl, combine corn kernels, diced tomato and onion, chopped cilantro and olive oil.
- Cut each avocado in half from pole to pole and remove pit. (One avocado per person is a good guideline for serving size.)
- Using small wire resting rack with 1/2″ squares, set rack over large bowl. Place avocado half on rack, skin-on and cut-side down, and push through rack, creating a small dice. Carefully remove peel and repeat with remaining avocado halves. If you don’t have a rack, scoop avocado flesh out with spoon and mash with fork, leaving small chunks no bigger than 1/2″.
- Using large spoon or rubber spatula, combine avocado with lime and vegetable mixtures, gently folding ingredients.
- Serve as a mound topped with feta, halved grape tomatoes, cilantro leaves, serrano pepper slices and reserved corn kernels, with tortilla chips on the side. Enjoy!
Joey Restaurants (Matthew's portrait/guacamole)
