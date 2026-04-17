Recipe
April 17, 2026
Homemade Pocky
“These cookies don’t pretend to be the perfectly straight version from the box; they’re freshly baked and taste far better!” — Susan Spungen
Directions
Yield: Makes 34 cookie sticks
Make and Chill Dough
- To food processor add flour, sugar, baking powder and salt, and pulse a few times to combine. Add butter and pulse until small crumbs form. In measuring cup, combine milk and vanilla. With food processor running, stream in milk mixture, then pulse until dough is fairly smooth.
- Transfer dough to lightly floured surface and roll to a rectangle just over ¼” thick. Use bench scraper or side of large knife to straighten sides so it’s a 5½” x 8″ rectangle. Wrap in plastic and transfer to small baking sheet. Chill until firm for at least 60 minutes, and up to 3 days.
Shape and Bake Cookies
- When ready to bake, heat oven to 350°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Use bench scraper or long knife to cut dough crosswise into strips ¼” wide (and 5½” long). Transfer half of dough strips to refrigerator while you work with other half.
- On lightly floured work surface and using palms of hands, gently roll each strip until 7″ to 8″ long. Transfer strips to lined baking sheet, keeping them as straight as possible, and spacing them about 1½” apart. Repeat with remaining dough. Freeze until firm, about 10 minutes.
- Bake until golden on edges and bottom, 14 to 16 minutes. Let cool for a few minutes on baking sheets, then transfer to wire racks to cool completely.
Decorate Cookies
- In 3 separate metal bowls, melt chocolates set over small saucepan with 1″ of simmering water, stirring occasionally until melted. If using dark or milk chocolate, add ½ teaspoon of vegetable shortening to each and whisk until combined. If using white chocolate, add enough vegetable shortening to make it thin enough for dipping, up to 1 tablespoon, whisking until mixture is glossy. Stir pulverized berries or matcha into white chocolate. (Alternatively, melt chocolate in microwave for 30 seconds in microwave-safe glass bowl. Whisk to combine, then heat in 20-second increments, whisking between each, until melted.)
- Line baking sheet with parchment or wax paper and keep nearby. Holding cookie stick over bowl of chocolate, use small spoon to pour chocolate over twothirds of stick, turning cookie to coat on all sides. Let excess drip off and scrape cookie bottom against edge of bowl. Set chocolate-coated cookie on lined baking sheet. Sprinkle with nibs or nuts as desired. Repeat process with all cookies. (Keep all dips in a warm place while working with them, and return to pot or microwave to remelt if needed.)
- Refrigerate until coating hardens. Cookies will keep in airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week.
Author: Susan Spungen
Source:
Recipe from Cookies: The Best Recipes for the Perfect Anytime Treat by Vaughn Vreeland and The New York Times Cooking. ©2025 by The New York Times Company. Photographs ©2025 by The New York Times Company. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House