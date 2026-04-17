Recipe
April 17, 2026
Peanut Butter Blossoms
“This version of the classic peanut butter and chocolate cookie was part of the spread at a wedding that we wrote about in The New York Times.” — Ron Lieber
Directions
Yield: Makes 60 cookies
Make Dough
- In bowl, sift together flour, baking soda and salt, and set aside. In another bowl, using electric mixer, cream together butter, peanut butter, granulated sugar and light brown sugar. Add egg, milk and vanilla, and beat until well blended. Gradually add flour mixture, mixing thoroughly. If dough is very soft, refrigerate for about 60 minutes.
Bake Cookies
- Heat oven to 375°F. Spray, oil or line baking sheets with silicone baking mats and set aside.
- Roll dough into 1″ balls. (For precise number of cookies, divide dough into 5 equal portions, then divide each portion into 12 balls.) Roll cookies in granulated sugar and place 2″ apart on baking sheets.
- Bake until very light brown and puffed, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from oven and lightly press 1 candy kiss into centre of each cookie, allowing cookie to crack slightly. Return to oven until light golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes more. Remove from oven, cool completely and store in airtight container.
Author: Ron Lieber
Source:
Recipe from Cookies: The Best Recipes for the Perfect Anytime Treat by Vaughn Vreeland and The New York Times Cooking. ©2025 by The New York Times Company. Photographs ©2025 by The New York Times Company. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House