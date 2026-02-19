Recipe
February 19, 2026
Jeremy Charles’ Snow Crab, Fermented Corn and Crab Broth
“The crab I use is sweet and delicate, but you could easily substitute it with fresh or frozen shrimp.” — Jeremy Charles
Directions
Yield: Serves 4
Make Creamed Corn
- To noncorrosive bowl add corn kernels. In jug, whisk water and salt together, then pour mixture over corn. Leave for 3 days at room temperature.
- After 3 days, drain corn. Purée kernels and pass through sieve to create smooth custard. Using double-boiler, cook custard over medium heat, whisking continually, for about 7 to 10 minutes, until custard thickens. Allow mixture to come to room temperature before serving.
Boil Crab
- Bring large pot of water to a boil. If using crab, section by tearing leg sections from body. Discard materials from body, reserving shells. Boil crab legs in salted water for 10 minutes. (If using shrimp, turn off boiling water and add shrimp, poaching for 2 to 3 minutes.)
- Plunge crab in ice bath to stop cooking. Remove crabmeat from legs, reserving shells for making Broth. (If using shrimp, remove shrimp meat, reserving shells for making Broth.) Cut crab into morsels about the size of your thumbnail and set aside for serving.
Make Broth
- In large skillet, roast reserved crab leg shells for 10 to 12 minutes, or until caramelized.
- Into stockpot, place roasted crab legs, along with emptied, unroasted crab bodies, or shrimp shells. Add water and tarragon, and simmer for 1 to 2 hours, skimming often. Strain. Stock will keep in refrigerator for 3 to 5 days.
Make Lattice
- In bowl, whisk together all ingredients until well blended. Pour mixture into nonstick pan set over medium heat so it just covers bottom of pan. Give mixture a quick whisk once in pan, then let cook for 2 to 3 minutes, until liquid evaporates and you have a nice golden lattice.
- Evenly disperse room temperature Fermented Creamed Corn in 4 small bowls. Top with crab or shrimp pieces. Dress dishes with Lattice and cabbage blossoms. Finish with 1 tbsp per serving of Broth.
Photographer:
John Cullen (Jeremy’s portrait, crab)
Source:
Snow crab recipe from Wildness ©2019 by Jeremy Charles. Photography ©2019 by John Cullen. Reproduced by permission of Phaidon. All rights reserved