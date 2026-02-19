Recipe

February 19, 2026

Stephanie Ogilvie’s Devilled Eggs with Crispy Chicken Skin

Recipe: Stephanie Ogilvie

Print This

“A nostalgic favourite with a modern twist, devilled eggs can start or end a meal. It’s a little unconventional, but guests sometimes order another round for dessert.” — Stephanie Ogilvie

Ingredients

Devilled Eggs

  • 6 eggs
  • ⅔ cup mayo
  • ¼ sour cream
  • 1½ tbsp Sriracha
  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard
  • 1 tsp lemon juice
  • Pinch paprika

For Garnish

  • Sprinkle of togarashi, crispy chicken skin, tobiko and nori (cut into fine strips)

Directions

Yield: Serves 3

Make Devilled Eggs

  1. In medium pot of water, add eggs and bring to a boil. Once boiling, cook for about 8 minutes.
  2. Place boiled eggs in ice bath. Once cold, peel eggs, making sure all shell is removed.
  3. Cut eggs in half and remove yolks. In medium bowl, push yolks through fine-mesh sieve with back of spoon. Combine all ingredients with yolks and stir until blended. Season with salt, to taste.
  4. Scoop yolk mixture into piping bag with star tip and pipe filling into egg white halves. Garnish with sprinkle of togarashi, crispy chicken skin, tobiko and nori strips.
Photographer:

Michelle Doucette (Stephanie’s portrait, eggs)

Related Articles

Jeremy Charles’ Snow Crab, Fermented Corn and Crab Broth

Green Pasta with Lemon and Pecorino

Coulson Armstrong’s Golden Beets with Tonnato