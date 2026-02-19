Recipe
Stephanie Ogilvie’s Devilled Eggs with Crispy Chicken Skin
“A nostalgic favourite with a modern twist, devilled eggs can start or end a meal. It’s a little unconventional, but guests sometimes order another round for dessert.” — Stephanie Ogilvie
Directions
Yield: Serves 3
Make Devilled Eggs
- In medium pot of water, add eggs and bring to a boil. Once boiling, cook for about 8 minutes.
- Place boiled eggs in ice bath. Once cold, peel eggs, making sure all shell is removed.
- Cut eggs in half and remove yolks. In medium bowl, push yolks through fine-mesh sieve with back of spoon. Combine all ingredients with yolks and stir until blended. Season with salt, to taste.
- Scoop yolk mixture into piping bag with star tip and pipe filling into egg white halves. Garnish with sprinkle of togarashi, crispy chicken skin, tobiko and nori strips.
Photographer:
Michelle Doucette (Stephanie’s portrait, eggs)