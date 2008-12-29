Malfatti Spinach Gnocchi Recipe

Directions

Step 1: In a large saucepan, bring salted water to a boil. Add the spinach and cook for 10 minutes. Drain well, squeeze out excess moisture, and chop finely.

Step 2: Put the spinach in a large mixing bowl and add the ricotta cheese, the egg and extra yolk, half the Parmesan, the nutmeg, if using, and salt and pepper. Combine these ingredients very thoroughly with a fork until smooth.

Step 3: Use a dessert spoon or tablespoon to shape little oval dumplings of the mixture, or roll into small balls between your floured palms, and then press to flatten slightly. Coat lightly with flour all over.

Step 4: Place the butter and sage leaves in a small saucepan and warm gently to melt the butter. Turn off the heat and leave to stand.

Step 5: Bring a very large saucepan of salted water to a gentle boil. Add a few drops of olive oil to prevent the dumplings form sticking to one another and then add the dumplings. They should simmer rather than boil. When they bob up to the surface, remove with a slotted spoon. Drain well and place in a heated serving dish. Drizzle with the sage-flavoured butter.

Step 6: Sprinkle with the remaining Parmesan cheese and serve at once.