Nectarine & Berry Crumble Recipe

Directions

Crumble Topping

Step 1: Mix dry ingredients together.

Step 2: Rub in butter, until incorporated.

Step 3: Place on baking sheet. Bake until golden in colour. Cool.

Step 4: Store in a container in the refrigerator.

Fruit Mixture

Step 1: Preheat oven to 375°F. Slice nectarines into 6 pieces.

Step 2: Gently mix nectarines, raspberries and blackberries together with instant tapioca.

Step 3: Place fruit mixture into a large ceramic baking dish (9″ x 13″).

Step 4: Bake for 8-10 minutes or until fruit bubbles at the edge of the casserole.

Step 5: Top with pre-made crumble topping and serve.