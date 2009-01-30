Nectarine & Berry Crumble Recipe
Crumble Topping
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup butter, softened
2 cups granulated white sugar
1/4 tsp ground cinnamon
Pinch freshly grated nutmeg
Fruit Mixture
8-10 nectarines (depending on size), pitted
2 pints raspberries
1 pint blackberries
1 tbsp instant tapioca
2-3 cups crumble topping
Crumble Topping
Step 1: Mix dry ingredients together.
Step 2: Rub in butter, until incorporated.
Step 3: Place on baking sheet. Bake until golden in colour. Cool.
Step 4: Store in a container in the refrigerator.
Fruit Mixture
Step 1: Preheat oven to 375°F. Slice nectarines into 6 pieces.
Step 2: Gently mix nectarines, raspberries and blackberries together with instant tapioca.
Step 3: Place fruit mixture into a large ceramic baking dish (9″ x 13″).
Step 4: Bake for 8-10 minutes or until fruit bubbles at the edge of the casserole.
Step 5: Top with pre-made crumble topping and serve.
Pingback: joker hack()
Pingback: view website()
Pingback: ICQ Chat Rooms()
Pingback: Free Adult Chat()