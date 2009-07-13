Panini Bread Recipe

Directions

Step 1: Sift the all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour and salt together on a large surface.

Step 2: Add the yeast to the water and allow to sit for 2 minutes.

Step 3: Make a well in the flour mixture, add water and oil.

Step 4: Knead dough until well combined, but don’t over-mix it.

Step 5: Place dough in an oiled bowl and let sit, covered, at room temperature for 2-3 hours.

Step 6: Flour a wooden cutting board and cut dough into 12 equal pieces.

Step 7: Knead each piece gently and let sit again for the second proof (about 1-1/2 hours).

Step 8: Bake at 450ºF for 20-25 minutes.

Step 9: When the panini are 1-1/2 times their original size, slash along the tops with a knife.

Suggested panini sandwich fillings:

Cheese

Roasted peppers

Capers

Steak

Oven-roasted tomatoes

Eggplant

Marinated mushrooms

Olive oil drizzled over top