Panini Bread Recipe
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup whole wheat flour
1 tsp instant yeast
1-1/4 cups warm water
1/4 cup olive oil
2 tsp salt
Step 1: Sift the all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour and salt together on a large surface.
Step 2: Add the yeast to the water and allow to sit for 2 minutes.
Step 3: Make a well in the flour mixture, add water and oil.
Step 4: Knead dough until well combined, but don’t over-mix it.
Step 5: Place dough in an oiled bowl and let sit, covered, at room temperature for 2-3 hours.
Step 6: Flour a wooden cutting board and cut dough into 12 equal pieces.
Step 7: Knead each piece gently and let sit again for the second proof (about 1-1/2 hours).
Step 8: Bake at 450ºF for 20-25 minutes.
Step 9: When the panini are 1-1/2 times their original size, slash along the tops with a knife.
Suggested panini sandwich fillings:
Cheese
Roasted peppers
Capers
Steak
Oven-roasted tomatoes
Eggplant
Marinated mushrooms
Olive oil drizzled over top
