Panini Bread Recipe

Sandwich-Ryan_KC_Wong
Liven up a sandwich with homemade panini bread.
Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup whole wheat flour
1 tsp instant yeast
1-1/4 cups warm water
1/4 cup olive oil
2 tsp salt

Directions

Step 1: Sift the all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour and salt together on a large surface.

Step 2: Add the yeast to the water and allow to sit for 2 minutes.

Step 3: Make a well in the flour mixture, add water and oil.

Step 4: Knead dough until well combined, but don’t over-mix it.

Step 5: Place dough in an oiled bowl and let sit, covered, at room temperature for 2-3 hours.

Step 6: Flour a wooden cutting board and cut dough into 12 equal pieces.

Step 7: Knead each piece gently and let sit again for the second proof (about 1-1/2 hours).

Step 8: Bake at 450ºF for 20-25 minutes.

Step 9: When the panini are 1-1/2 times their original size, slash along the tops with a knife.

Suggested panini sandwich fillings:
Cheese
Roasted peppers
Capers
Steak
Oven-roasted tomatoes
Eggplant
Marinated mushrooms
Olive oil drizzled over top

