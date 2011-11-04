Rhubarb-Ginger Jam Recipe

rhubarbgingerjam-RubyEats
A summer spread from Toronto food shop Ruby Eats.

Ingredients

1 lb. sliced rhubarb
1-1/4 cups sugar
3 tbsp chopped crystallized ginger
1 tsp freshly grated lemon zest

Directions

Step 1: Combine all ingredients in a saucepan. Stir over medium-high heat until the sugar dissolves. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until the jam thickens and mounts on a spoon, stirring often to prevent scorching, about 20 minutes.

Step 2: Transfer to a bowl. Cover and chill.

Photographer:
Ruby Eats
Tags:
  • Natoya Ridgeway

    can you tell me where you got the labels for the jars?