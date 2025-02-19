Recipe
February 19, 2025
Rob Rossi’s Lobster Risotto
“A rich lobster-stock risotto is topped with gently cooked tails. If you’re going to spend the money on lobster, you’ve got to do it right!” — Rob Rossi, director of Culinary for Osteria Giulia, Giulietta and Bisteccheria Sammarco in Toronto
Directions
Yield: Serves 2
Make Stock
- In pot of salted boiling water, cook lobsters for 7 minutes. Cool in ice, then deshell. Set aside head, claws and empty carapace. Reserve cooked meat for risotto.
- Heat olive oil in small pot over medium heat. Add chopped vegetables and cook until vegetables start to sweat, 5 to 6 minutes. Add herbs, lobster shells and wine, scraping bits off bottom of pan as wine deglazes, about 2 minutes. Add tomatoes and water. Bring to a boil, then simmer for 60 minutes. Strain and set aside 3 cups of hot stock. Refrigerate rest of stock in airtight container up to 1 week.
Make Risotto and Serve
- In deep sauté pan, stir rice with olive oil over medium heat until rice is toasted, 5 minutes. Add wine and cook until most of wine has evaporated, 5 minutes.
- Slowly add 1 cup of hot Lobster Stock. Stir constantly and continue to add small amounts of stock, letting it cook into rice, about 20 minutes. Once all stock has been added, taste rice to ensure it’s cooked.
- Add cooked lobster meat (excluding tails), cold butter and chives. Check seasoning and adjust with salt and pepper, as needed. Finished rice should have creamy, fluid consistency. Spoon onto warmed plates, top with tails and garnish with additional herbs. Enjoy!
Photographer:
courtesy of Osteria Giulia (Rob’s portrait, risotto)