Recipe
March 3, 2026
School-night Chicken “Milanese”
“Costoletta or cotoletta Milanese, or simply ‘Milanese,’ as it’s known everywhere, is always made with breaded veal and only veal. To use other meats, especially a humble chicken, they say is fine (then they add, “for children”), but it’s simply thought of as breaded chicken, not Milanese.” — Mimi Thorisson
Directions
Yield: Serves 4
Prep Chicken
- Slice each chicken breast horizontally into two thin cutlets. Cover cutlets with sheet of plastic wrap and pound each with meat pounder to ½” thick. Season with salt and pepper.
- Place flour in shallow bowl. In second shallow bowl, combine panko and Parmigiano-Reggiano. In third shallow bowl, beat eggs. Dredge chicken in flour, then dip into eggs. Coat chicken in breadcrumb mixture and place on plate.
Fry Chicken
- Line large plate with paper towels. In large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil until sizzling. Working in batches, add cutlets and fry until deep golden brown and cooked through, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer to paper towel–lined plate to drain and repeat with remaining cutlets, adding more oil if needed. Serve immediately.
Photographer:
Oddur Thorisson
Source:
Excerpted from A Kitchen in Italy by Mimi Thorisson. Copyright ©2025 Marie-France Thorisson. Photographs by Oddur Thorisson. Published by Appetite by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved