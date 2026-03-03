Recipe

March 3, 2026

School-night Chicken “Milanese”

Recipe: Mimi Thorisson

“Costoletta or cotoletta Milanese, or simply ‘Milanese,’ as it’s known everywhere, is always made with breaded veal and only veal. To use other meats, especially a humble chicken, they say is fine (then they add, “for children”), but it’s simply thought of as breaded chicken, not Milanese.” — Mimi Thorisson

Ingredients

  • 4 chicken breasts
  • ½ tsp fine sea salt
  • ¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1½ cups panko breadcrumbs
  • ½ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

Directions

Yield: Serves 4

Prep Chicken

  1. Slice each chicken breast horizontally into two thin cutlets. Cover cutlets with sheet of plastic wrap and pound each with meat pounder to ½” thick. Season with salt and pepper.
  2. Place flour in shallow bowl. In second shallow bowl, combine panko and Parmigiano-Reggiano. In third shallow bowl, beat eggs. Dredge chicken in flour, then dip into eggs. Coat chicken in breadcrumb mixture and place on plate.

Fry Chicken

  1. Line large plate with paper towels. In large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil until sizzling. Working in batches, add cutlets and fry until deep golden brown and cooked through, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer to paper towel–lined plate to drain and repeat with remaining cutlets, adding more oil if needed. Serve immediately.
Photographer:

Oddur Thorisson

Source:

Excerpted from A Kitchen in Italy by Mimi Thorisson. Copyright ©2025 Marie-France Thorisson. Photographs by Oddur Thorisson. Published by Appetite by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved

