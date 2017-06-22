Warm Spring Vegetable SaladRecipe By: Kimiko Barber
Try this recipe for Warm Spring Vegetable Salad from the cookbook Cook Japanese At Home.
Here is a one-course salad using seasonal vegetables. Serve it in a big salad bowl, and let your guests help themselves.
Ingredients
- 4 waxy potatoes such as Fingerling, Yukon Gold or red, scrubbed
- 2 carrots, pared
- 14 oz. pointed spring cabbage (sweetheart lettage), or Savoy cabbage
- 4 baby leeks, trimmed
- 3 ½ ounces broccolini
- Salt
Sesame Miso Dressing
- 4 tbsp white toasted sesame seeds
- 4 tbsp medium-colored miso such as sendai or shinshu¯ miso paste
- 2 tbsp sugar
- 1 tsp grated fresh ginger
- 6 tbsp rice vinegar
Directions Yield: Serves 4
- Cut the potatoes into 2⁄3-inch thick slices and soak in a bowl of water for 10 minutes. This will wash off the starch, and stop discoloration while you prepare the other vegetables.
- Cut the carrots into 2⁄3-inch thick slices on the diagonal. Cut the cabbage into large bite-size chunks.
- Drain the potatoes, and put them at the bottom of a large steaming basket with all the other vegetables on top. Sprinkle over some salt, then steam over medium heat for 6 to 8 minutes, or until they are cooked through. Turn off the heat, and transfer to a large platter.
- While the vegetables are being steamed, prepare the dressing. Put the sesame seeds in a suribachi, Japanese mortar, and grind until most of the seeds are crushed. Add the remaining dressing ingredients except the vinegar, and grind to mix. Gradually add the vinegar while continuing to mix — you may need to add more or less — until the mixture becomes like light cream in consistency.
- Drizzle the sesame miso dressing over the warm vegetables, and serve immediately.
