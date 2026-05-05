Recipe
May 5, 2026
Yuzu and White Chocolate Tiramisu
“For the tastiest results, serve this one super cold.” — Donna Hay
Directions
Yield: Serves 6 to 8
Make Tiramisu
- Place white chocolate and ¼ cup cream into small saucepan over low heat and stir until melted and smooth. Set aside to cool.
- Place egg yolks and sugar into small heatproof bowl. Place bowl over small saucepan of gently simmering water (bowl shouldn’t touch water). Using handheld electric mixer, whisk for 8 minutes or until mixture is very thick and doubled in volume. Remove from heat and place over bowl of iced water, gently stirring occasionally, until cooled.
- In separate bowl, use handheld electric mixer to whisk mascarpone and remaining 1 cup cream together until soft peaks form. Fold cooled egg mixture into mascarpone cream. Add white chocolate mixture and fold until combined. Set aside.
- Combine water, agave and yuzu in bowl. Working quickly, dip lady fingers in yuzu mixture and place them in base of an 800 mL serving dish. Spoon half mascarpone mixture over top. Repeat with another layer of yuzu-soaked lady fingers and remaining mascarpone mixture. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.
- Serve tiramisu dusted with confectioner’s sugar and topped with candied citrus and extra shaved white chocolate.
Source:
Photography © Chris Court and Con Poulos. From Sunshine, Lemons, and Sea Salt by Donna Hay (HarperOne)