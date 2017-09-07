This Dreamy Bathroom Doubles As A Dressing Room

A glamorous bath–meets–dressing room is just what designer Cameron MacNeil envisioned for homeowner Jeanette Seymour.

The 96-square-foot bathroom is the only one in the house, and though eliminating a tub, Jeanette really wanted a big, luxurious shower. The extra space also meant there would be room for a makeup station and sizable vanity.

The juxtaposition of finishes took this bathroom to a whole new level: matte concrete floor tile and porcelain shower tile, a mirrored makeup station and brushed-bronze fixtures. Jeanette fell in love with a vintage dresser, which Cameron retrofitted to create a unique vanity.