Ask A Designer™

House & Home and our guest experts help solve your design dilemmas. Each month we select two questions to answer. Whether you’re tackling a kitchen design conundrum during a renovation, or just want to know how to best arrange your living room furniture, we’ve got the sound advice you need to help resolve tricky design challenges.

Submission Guidelines

To increase the likelihood that we will choose your question and to help us offer the best solution for your question, please read and follow these guidelines carefully:

Include your name, city, province or state.

Include floor plans, if available, plus photographs of rooms, furniture, samples of tile, fabric or existing room features (see Photo Tips below). We can receive emails including up to 10 MB in digital attachments.

Include measurements of rooms and/or furniture you are asking about.

Include website links to products you might be considering or already own.

If your question refers to an existing paint colour, please include the colour name and manufacturer, if available.

Photo Tips

Our ability to answer your question effectively and which questions we select often depends on the photos you send. Photos that are bright, clear and in-focus are a big help. Here’s how to get great “before” shots so that we can help you get them worthy of “after” shots.

Use the best quality digital camera you can.

Stand back and to get as much of the room in your photo as possible.

Hold the camera straight so the lens is completely vertical. A trick to know if you are doing this is to check if the room’s vertical elements (a window edge, doorway, corner) appear straight up and down in your photo.

It’s best to take photos during daylight with all window treatments open and your camera flash off. Turn overhead lights and any other lamps off.

Clear away clutter so we can see the furniture and other room elements (rooms look best if the beds are made and the toilet seat is down), and please don’t include people or pets in your photos.

Try not to take photos with the camera directly facing a window (see our sample shot below as an example of common mistakes to avoid). The natural exterior light will overpower the interior and cast it into dark shadow. Instead, point your camera on an angle away from the window toward one side or the other of the room.

These “before” photos may be published in House & Home magazine and/or its affiliates.

Send your question and supporting attachments via email, or send by regular mail, addressed to:

Ask A Designer™

c/o House & Home

511 King Street West, Suite 120

Toronto, Ont.

M5V 2Z4

We look forward to your submissions, although we regret that we cannot reply to letters personally. Thank you!

The following are Ask A Designer™ questions that we have answered in past issues:

