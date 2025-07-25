Decorating & Design
Lynda Reeves on the Decorating Moves That Make This Living Room Sing
Published on July 25, 2025
Rooms That Work: New Trad Living Room
Photography by Francesco Lagnese, Otto; Room design by Alexander Wilson
Get The Look
Why It Works
In this lively sitting room, the armless bench sofa sets a casual tone, and the 12 lithographs by Salvador Dalí dominating the wall above project a bold spirit. The three mismatched upholstered chairs and rattan stool add charm while the Serge Mouille three-arm ceiling fixture is the stroke of graphic black that gives the room its modern edge. Finally, the oak plinth in the corner topped with a classic urn of flowers is an unexpected flourish against Schumacher’s Haruki Sisal wall covering in moody Olive.
Relic Oak pedestal table by Athena Calderone, $1,199. Crate & Barrel; Haruki Sisal wallpaper in Olive, $49/yd. Schumacher; Rustic Style Metal urn by LifeCuteDesign, $102. Etsy; Workshop coffee table in Black by Muuto, $1,095. Hut K; Hollyhock Handblock fabric in Blue-leaf by Lee Jofa, $698/yd. Kravet Canada; Rabanna fabric in L-264 by Fermoie, $405/yd. Y&Co.; Kata fabric in Denim, $241/yd. Schumacher; 71" Deseo Armless love seat with Como Velvet Upholstery in Camel and Light Oak Legs, $5,403. CB2 Canada; Kobe swivel chair in Dolly Angora by American Leather, $4,129. Cadieux Interiors.
Splurge Or Save
- Three-arm ceiling lamp in Black by Serge Mouille, $9,867. GR Shop by Gabriel Ross.
- Large Charlton Triple-arm chandelier in Black by Aerin for Visual Comfort, $2,348. Robinson Lighting & Bath.
