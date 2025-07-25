Lynda Reeves on the Decorating Moves That Make This Living Room Sing

Why It Works

In this lively sitting room, the armless bench sofa sets a casual tone, and the 12 lithographs by Salvador Dalí dominating the wall above project a bold spirit. The three mismatched upholstered chairs and rattan stool add charm while the Serge Mouille three-arm ceiling fixture is the stroke of graphic black that gives the room its modern edge. Finally, the oak plinth in the corner topped with a classic urn of flowers is an unexpected flourish against Schumacher’s Haruki Sisal wall covering in moody Olive.