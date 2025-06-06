Bedrooms
Lynda Reeves Explains The Elements Of This This Swoon-Worthy Bedroom
Published on June 6, 2025
Rooms That Work: Botanical Bedroom
Get The Look
Why It Works
The design is clearly built on the aptly named Chinoiserie Chic wallpaper, with its climbing trees and birds that touch the ceiling. By painting the baseboards, window trim and ceiling white to match the wallpaper’s ground colour, the trees seem to float upward. And then, to anchor the room and offset the airiness, there’s a sleigh bed that sits low on the ground and is fully upholstered in lush velvet. The mid-century-style rounded night tables in pale oak, along with the modern yellow bedside lamps and globe ceiling pendant keep the room feeling new and a bit funky. A simple white roller blind doesn’t fight with the wallpaper. The two framed prints draw your eyes and give them a place to settle. I know that sounds strange, but take the art away and an important grounding element would be lost. Finally, the layered bed linens in cream and melon tones just make us want to crawl in!
Chinoiserie Chic wallpaper by Diane Hill, $8.18/sq.ft. Rebel Walls; Queen Silky 320 Thread Count Cotton Sateen duvet cover in Eggshell, $395. Au Lit Fine Linens; French Flax Linen Scalloped European pillowcases in Terracotta and Rust, approx. $173/set of 2. Bed Threads; Flowerpot VP9 Portable table lamp in Mustard by Verner Panton for &Tradition, $278. Finnish Design Shop; Conway throw pillow in Beige, $29. Structube; Medium Beau vase in Smoke Brown by Torre & Tagus, $32. Must; Quintessential Velvet fabric in Sienna by Threads, $414/yd. Kravet Canada.
Splurge Or Save
- Whitney nightstand in Natural Oak, $1,349. West Elm.
- Marisol Charging nightstand in Nevin Sand, $699. Urban Barn.
Stacy Zarin Goldberg
Zoe Feldman Design