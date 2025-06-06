Lynda Reeves Explains The Elements Of This This Swoon-Worthy Bedroom

Why It Works

The design is clearly built on the aptly named Chinoiserie Chic wallpaper, with its climbing trees and birds that touch the ceiling. By painting the baseboards, window trim and ceiling white to match the wallpaper’s ground colour, the trees seem to float upward. And then, to anchor the room and offset the airiness, there’s a sleigh bed that sits low on the ground and is fully upholstered in lush velvet. The mid-century-style rounded night tables in pale oak, along with the modern yellow bedside lamps and globe ceiling pendant keep the room feeling new and a bit funky. A simple white roller blind doesn’t fight with the wallpaper. The two framed prints draw your eyes and give them a place to settle. I know that sounds strange, but take the art away and an important grounding element would be lost. Finally, the layered bed linens in cream and melon tones just make us want to crawl in!