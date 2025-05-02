Lynda Reeves Explains The Design Moves That Make This Living Room Work

Large Book Cover framed canvas in Blush on Moss by Gayle Harismowich for Celadon, $1,256. Light House Co.; 8' x 10' Willa Checkerboard rug in Charcoal, $2,478. Rug & Weave; Enzo floor lamp by Mitzi, $1,012. Arcadia Modern Home; Baker House FR velvet fabric in Tan by GP&J Baker, $172/yd. Kravet Canada; Swiss Coffee (12), Behr; Chimeneas Oaxacan Clay vase by Rufina Ruiz López, $245. Obakki.