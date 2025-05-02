Decorating & Design
Lynda Reeves Explains The Design Moves That Make This Living Room Work
Published on May 2, 2025
Rooms That Work: Bold & Graphic Living Room
Photography by Nicole Franzen, Room design by Space Exploration
Get The Look
Why It Works
- The classic lines of the apartment are maintained and accentuated with surface applied mouldings, and the walls, ceiling, mouldings and mantel are painted out in off-white.
- The furniture is a mix of vintage period pieces and new, but the warm honey colour is consistent throughout, including the woven lampshade and small stool.
- The rug offers a bold, graphic ground that makes the furniture pop while the art above the mantel is simple, colourful and makes a big statement.
- The burnt orange accent chair balances the more linear pieces for an effect that’s eye-catching and inviting.
Large Book Cover framed canvas in Blush on Moss by Gayle Harismowich for Celadon, $1,256. Light House Co.; 8' x 10' Willa Checkerboard rug in Charcoal, $2,478. Rug & Weave; Enzo floor lamp by Mitzi, $1,012. Arcadia Modern Home; Baker House FR velvet fabric in Tan by GP&J Baker, $172/yd. Kravet Canada; Swiss Coffee (12), Behr; Chimeneas Oaxacan Clay vase by Rufina Ruiz López, $245. Obakki.
Splurge Or Save
- Kangaroo Re-edition chair by Project Chandigarh, $3,800. Kozai Style.
- Pierre Jeanneret Kangaroo Reproduction chair in Oiled Walnut, $1,589. Eternity Modern.
- CH008 coffee table in Oak/Soap by Hans J. Wegner for Carl Hansen & Søn, $3,845. Hut K.
- Mid-century Round coffee table in Acorn, $899. West Elm.
Photographer:
Nicole Franzen
Designer:
Space Exploration