Lynda Reeves Explains The Design Moves That Make This Living Room Work

Author: Produced by Amanda Smith

Published on May 2, 2025

Get The Look

Why It Works

  • The classic lines of the apartment are maintained and accentuated with surface applied mouldings, and the walls, ceiling, mouldings and mantel are painted out in off-white.
  • The furniture is a mix of vintage period pieces and new, but the warm honey colour is consistent throughout, including the woven lampshade and small stool.
  • The rug offers a bold, graphic ground that makes the furniture pop while the art above the mantel is simple, colourful and makes a big statement.
  • The burnt orange accent chair balances the more linear pieces for an effect that’s eye-catching and inviting.

Large Book Cover framed canvas in Blush on Moss by Gayle Harismowich for Celadon, $1,256. Light House Co.; 8' x 10' Willa Checkerboard rug in Charcoal, $2,478. Rug & Weave; Enzo floor lamp by Mitzi, $1,012. Arcadia Modern Home; Baker House FR velvet fabric in Tan by GP&J Baker, $172/yd. Kravet Canada; Swiss Coffee (12), Behr; Chimeneas Oaxacan Clay vase by Rufina Ruiz López, $245. Obakki.

Splurge Or Save

  1. Kangaroo Re-edition chair by Project Chandigarh, $3,800. Kozai Style.
  2. Pierre Jeanneret Kangaroo Reproduction chair in Oiled Walnut, $1,589. Eternity Modern.
  3. CH008 coffee table in Oak/Soap by Hans J. Wegner for Carl Hansen & Søn, $3,845. Hut K.
  4. Mid-century Round coffee table in Acorn, $899. West Elm.
Photographer:

Nicole Franzen

Designer:

Space Exploration

