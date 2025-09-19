Decorating & Design
Lynda Reeves Breaks Down This Soulful Dining Space
Published on September 19, 2025
Rooms That Work: Lush & Layered Dining Room
Get The Look
Why It Works
First, it’s the long upholstered banquette in rich velvet that plays off the light, armless walnut chairs in classic mid-century modern style. Anchoring the room are two dark elements: the table in black wood that’s sleek and simple, and the black terrazzo floor left bare to show off the bits of gold and rust embedded in it. The dark floor makes the table seem to float. Gold silk taffeta drapes puddle on the floor to soften the windows. Shell pink walls, oversized wall sconces and bold art make a big statement. Finally, the fabulous brass pendant feels like a crown over the table.
18" Ruhlmann Factory pendant in Antique-burnished Brass by Chapman & Myers for Visual Comfort, $2,419. Robinson Lighting & Bath; Nola sconce in Aged Brass by Mitzi, $588. iLite Lighting & Fans; Large Modern Hieroglyph painting in Mocha I by Gayle Harismowich, $790. Kleur; Iberia Single sconce in Antique Bronze Leaf with Linen Shade by Julie Neill for Visual Comfort, $805. Déca Lighting; Paden dining table in Aged Black Acacia by Four Hands, Pricing upon request. Arcadia Modern Home; Sand Dollar (OC-71), Benjamin Moore; Versailles Velvet fabric in E220090, $270/yd. Kravet Canada; 120" x 49" Retro Terrazzo slab, $1,435/slab. Marble Trend.
Splurge Or Save
- Sargent Silk Taffeta fabric in Amber, $141/yd. Schumacher.
- Tissue Taffeta Silk fabric in Dark Gold by Silks Unlimited, $38/yd. Etsy.
- Delta chair in Black Leather and Walnut by Matthew Hilton, approx. $1,676. The Conran Shop.
- Byron dining chair, $793. Industry West.
Photography by Stephen Kent Johnson, Otto
Room design by Tatyana Miron Ahlers, Pappas Miron Design