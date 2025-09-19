Lynda Reeves Breaks Down This Soulful Dining Space

Why It Works

First, it’s the long upholstered banquette in rich velvet that plays off the light, armless walnut chairs in classic mid-century modern style. Anchoring the room are two dark elements: the table in black wood that’s sleek and simple, and the black terrazzo floor left bare to show off the bits of gold and rust embedded in it. The dark floor makes the table seem to float. Gold silk taffeta drapes puddle on the floor to soften the windows. Shell pink walls, oversized wall sconces and bold art make a big statement. Finally, the fabulous brass pendant feels like a crown over the table.