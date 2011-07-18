Antiquing In The City

Most times I tell you about my antique hunting out in the country, at flea markets and old barns. Well, sometimes the best antiquing is done closer to home. Cynthia Findlay Antiques in Toronto is an amazing resource for all sorts of antiques, specializing in fine and costume jewelry from the past as well as every sort of china, glassware and silver. We use their beautiful wares at House & Home over and over again because there really is no other place that can compare!

This week I went scouting for new (old) finds and wanted to share some of Cynthia’s treasures with you.

This sober and sophisticated Wedgwood Queensware caught my eye immediately. It’s subtle and a true classic — you’d have this forever and could add and add to your collection.

Another long-time fave of mine is this collection of lusterware. It has a pink metallic glaze and exotic motifs that make it so interesting and romantic.

Planning a summer trip? Do it in style with some vintage LV luggage from Cynthia Findlay! Or use these pieces as fashion-forward accessories in your home.

Back to Wedgwood. How about this case full of unusually coloured Jasperware? They’ve got lots of traditional blue, but these green, pink and clay coloured items are amazing!

In homage to Prince William and Catherine’s royal visit to Canada, Cynthia’s even pulled out this collection of vintage maple leaf pins — just like the ones the Queen and Kate have worn while visiting!! Any monarchist worth their salt has got to pick up one of these rhinestone babies!

And everyone knows I’m a sucker for blue and white porcelain! This wall of platters is but a small sampling of what Cynthia stocks. In fact, it was from this collection that I found my very own Blue Willow platter, now hanging on my dining room wall.

If china’s not your thing, how about a vintage car? A toy, yes, but an amazing accessory for the home? Why not?!

Cynthia Findlay has lots of white and cream ceramics to use at home on your mantel, shelf or that certain spot that just needs something…

They also have gorgeous old maps and architectural renderings to frame up. So beautiful!

Or perhaps you’re in the market for someone else’s ancestral painting?

For kitschy fun, Cynthia stocks cheerful Fiestaware…

And jadeite…

And West German pottery!

But my favourite find of the day had to be this old framed photograph. This type of sporting image is all the rage, very J.Crew, but I love it for its bold geometry, subtle shades of grey and sepia and those crazy oars! Plus the vintage frame is perfect as is!

When checking out Cynthia Findlay Antiques in Toronto, be sure to take your time, ask lots of questions — Alex is my go-to guy — and have fun sifting through the decorative ages.

To see how I’ve incorporated some of my favourite vintage finds, browse through the photo gallery of my new house.

Plus, find retail listings for Cynthia Findlay and more in our Online Shopping Guide!

Photo credits:

1-16. Michael Penney