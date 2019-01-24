Bring Maximalist Style To Your Space With Decor Shop Bettencourt Manor

Since they launched Bettencourt Manor online in 2014 — selling bold wallpapers and fabrics before adding vintage finds in 2017 — Matthew (left) and Rick Bettencourt (right) dreamed of bringing their maximalist look to life. So, in July, the stylish duo stepped forward with their first brick-and-mortar shop in Toronto’s east end (1025 Queen St. E).

“We have clients who will come in and buy an entire coffee table vignette, taking photos so they can set it up the same way at home,” says Matthew of the shop’s layered tablescapes, styled just-so and flanked by locally upholstered sofas and chairs.

Vintage offerings — think Gucci suitcases and shapely vases — are sourced on the couple’s travels. “Last year, we came back from Portugal with an extra suitcase, and then there was our trip to Vermont when we came back with a truckload!” says Matthew.

As for its signature fabric and wallpaper, Bettencourt Manor now has 140 patterns available to order, all printed in Canada. Woven vinyl papers are easily removable and perfect for renters, while the not-for-the-faint-of-heart snake-print fabrics turn down-filled pillows into design statements. Up next? A collection that evokes the glamor of Marie Antoinette.

Located at 1025 Queen St. E, Toronto, Ontario