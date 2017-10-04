You Can Now Shop For Your Pet At Ikea!

Here’s something your pets are sure to wag their tails about — Ikea’s new comprehensive pet product range launched in Canada on October 1st. Aptly dubbed Lurvig, the Swedish word for furry, the line includes a vast range of pet products, from everyday basics like bowls and leashes to stylish items like a travel bag or pet bed.

Created by pet-loving designers with support from trained veterinarians, the inspiration for Lurvig comes from “merging an animal’s natural behavioral needs with everyday needs in the home like style, functionality and form.”

Some highlights include the below cat house ($49.99), which doubles as a bedside table with a nook for your cat to crawl into, and a pet bed inspired by the Klippan sofa ($59.99), which has a removable cover for easy care.

The range will be available at Ikea locations across the country, as well as online at ikea.ca.