Decorating & Design
April 18, 2024
The 10+ Best Things On Amazon For Your Home Right Now
We found some great bargains. See what you think!
Round Jute Area Rug
This handwoven braided rug comes in 6 sizes. Its beige and black color combo is perfect for most room styles. At $130 for a 60” round rug, this is great style at a great price!
Wireless Trad Double Wall Sconce In Aged Brass
It’s time to try the magic of a wireless wall sconce that works on batteries for all those times when wiring would be a real pain! This one looks expensive and comes in different finishes, with a pair of nice tapered shades in soft beige.
Boho Accent Pillows
Refresh your existing pillow inserts with this set of four 18”x18” pillow covers. These are 100% cotton woven covers and one is a tan vegan faux leather cover. All are machine washable. Great buy with great style!
Sferra Grande Hotel Sheet Set
Probably the most luxurious sleep you will ever have. Many 5-star hotels offer Sferra sheets and you can have that experience at home. A King set includes a fitted bottom sheet, flat top sheet and four cases for $636. Spoil yourself! 100% Percale crisp cotton.
Faux Magnolia Tree
Take your pick. These trees look remarkably real and are ones you would be hard pressed to grow in our northern climate.
Faux Olive Tree
Fun, and fabulously fake!
Magnolia Washable Runner by Johanna Gaines
This is a true find! Beautiful in a subtle palette with a vintage feel and totally washable.
Jug Vases
The perfect country palette for the modern farmhouse look. Three ceramic vases with a beautiful matte finish.
Smeg Kettle
The kettle we all want in the new baby blue, big color of the year in kitchens. Also comes in other colors including a warm cream. Heats up super fast and looks great on your counter.
Shibori Tie Dye Pillow Covers
In a palette of indigo blue and white, these 16” throw pillow covers make a beautiful statement for a sofa or bed. 100% cotton with zippers.
Cordless Roman Shades
Super easy to install, pre- lined and cordless, these roman shades look great and come in a variety of sizes, in a warm, natural, woven look.
All products featured on House & Home are independently selected by our editors, however when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Prices are shown in Canadian dollars and are accurate on the date of publication.