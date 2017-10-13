Why Design Lovers Are Falling For Toronto Flower Shop Flùr

Step inside Chloë Fraser’s flower and plant shop, Flùr, and you’ll instantly understand why design lovers flock here: The airy space — conceived by hip firm MSDS Studio — is sunny and bright, with refreshingly modern lighting and displays. “I wanted to reimagine what a flower and plant shop could be in a city like Toronto,” Chloë explains. Locally made ceramics by Alissa Coe and Shayna Stevenson range from architectural to earthy, and are artfully arranged alongside vessels by international talents, including Brooklyn’s Natalie Weinberger and Hiroyuki Inoue of Hokkaido, Japan.

“I look for pieces that are refined and minimal, and collections with a distinct point of view,” Chloë says. Flùr’s greenery is equally eye-catching, with a selection of plants fit for novices and green thumbs alike, as well as garden-inspired arrangements packed with local and Ontario-grown blooms. Those in the know will recognize the influence of trendsetting flower shop Coriander Girl, where Chloë worked as head designer. This fall, Flùr will start offering online orders and delivery, but we recommend popping into the shop at every chance to see what’s new.

Located at 1087 Bathurst St., Toronto