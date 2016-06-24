ed ellen degeneres for petsmart

Hot Collaboration: Ellen DeGeneres For PetSmart

Ellen DeGeneres is expanding her empire with her first pet collection for PetSmart. The exclusive line will be an expansion of her incredibly popular ED label, and will feature everything from pet apparel, beds and collars to pet carriers, toys and grooming supplies.

“I can barely contain how excited I am to be working with PetSmart. My dogs and I have been running in circles for hours,” says Ellen. We can’t contain our excitement either! Ellen’s new pet collection will be available in stores early next year, with items priced from $10 – $50.

