Oak + Fort Home Is A Minimalist’s Dream Decor Store

Calling all minimalists: Vancouver-born clothing company Oak + Fort is expanding into homewares. Clean-lined dishes, matte bud vases and simple brass utensils are seamless additions to mod — and modestly appointed — spaces, and are sure to win over fans of the brand’s neutral palette and fuss-free fashion silhouettes. “The general aesthetic is refined, trend-conscious and leans toward minimalism,” says industrial designer Alyssa Lewis, who both creates and curates Oak + Fort Home’s offerings alongside visual brand manager Miya Kondo.

“Unusual shapes, interesting textures and light colors often catch my eye,” she adds. The full collection is stocked at Vancouver’s Park Royal shopping center and Toronto’s Sherway Gardens, while a pared-down selection can be found at other bricks-and-mortar locations or online. With the line ramping up, Alyssa and Miya are adding new, refreshingly affordable items each month. “We hope to include glassware, stationery, textiles, wall art and other home essentials,” reveals Alyssa.

Located in Vancouver and Toronto.