Pantone’s 2018 Color Of The Year, Revealed!

After 2017’s Greenery, a zesty shade of chartreuse, the color wheel has spun in the opposite direction of the spectrum to settle on… Ultra Violet, Pantone’s 2018 Color Of The Year.



The blue-based purple references not only outer space, but inward reflection. According to Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute, “It takes our awareness and potential to a higher level. From exploring new technologies and the greater galaxy, to artistic expression and spiritual reflection, intuitive Ultra Violet lights the way to what is yet to come.” The naming of a color for Prince earlier this year, Love Symbol #2, a deep eggplant, might have ushered in purple’s reign in 2018. H&H’s Stacey Smithers, who designed the room below with a similar hue to ultra violet, says the color is particularly effective in unexpected places, such as this transitional wall.

“We are living in a time that requires inventiveness and imagination,” says Eiseman. “This is the kind of color attached, historically, to originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking. People are looking for that ‘magic bullet,’ and this shade is the perfect shade to lead right into it… It’s intriguing, fascinating, and magical.”