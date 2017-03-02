This New Toronto Restaurant Is #DesignGoals

Unassuming from the outside, new Toronto restaurant Oretta, part-owned by celebrity chef David Rocco, has become Instagram-famous for its beautiful interior. The name, Oretta, is Italian for “about an hour,” but judging by the decor, we could imagine lingering there for much longer.

Patrons can enjoy traditional Italian food such as pasta and pizza amidst the colorful, art deco-inspired interior. Designed by Toronto’s Commute Design, Oretta features modern gold light fixtures, sky-high ceilings and elegant, swooping arches.

The colors in the restaurant are reminiscent of an Italian sunset over the Amalfi coast. Plush pink wall panels, teal banquets and mustard chairs are carried by wood and brass accents.

Oretta also has a cafe which is neatly tucked away in the back of the restaurant. One of the defining features of the space are the brightly colored tiles done in a herringbone pattern — perfect for grabbing a shoe selfie for Instagram during your afternoon coffee break.

Located at 633 King Street West in Toronto, Ontario.