Shops We Love: Sunnyside Tea & Home

“When Jaclyn and I created this space, we selfishly thought, ‘Where would we want to hang out?’” recalls Megan Curren, who co-owns Sunnyside Tea & Home with Jaclyn Cormack. The answer was a quiet, cabin-like shop where a cup of tea awaits. Named for its sunlit location in Deep Cove, a small waterfront community just 25 minutes from downtown Vancouver, Sunnyside offers homewares, natural skincare products, plants, linens and, of course, organic tea.

Megan explains that everything is tied together by a natural, handmade element, adding, “Most pieces are created with as few steps as possible.” Ceramics by local artisans reflect this philosophy and are meant for everyday use. “I want the mug you buy here to be the one you use to have tea with friends,” says Megan. Sunnyside’s in-house line, which features bath salts, candles and soaps, also captures memories — distinct spots in the Cove, including Quarry Rock and Indian Arm, inspire its five scents. “We’re so lucky to live in a place like Deep Cove. We want visitors to be able to take home a piece of this experience, too.”

Located on 105C-4390 Gallant Ave., North Vancouver.