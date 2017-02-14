This Small & Mighty Oven Will Help You Cook Healthy Meals

Sharp’s new sleek, compact SuperSteam+ oven has more than just style; it also offers a simplified way to make healthy meals happen. The oven uses cooking methods that don’t require large amounts of additional fats, such as variable steam options from gentle to super-heated, so you can grill, roast, simmer and sauté meat, veggies and other dishes. The gentle steam is also great for defrosting and warming. This small space kitchen appliance would certainly help streamline weeknight meals, and is a great accompaniment to your full-sized stove, too.

