Inside Toronto’s Hermès Flagship Store

Just a few doors down from its former home on Toronto’s bustling Bloor Street West, Hermès’ new flagship is a destination for fashion lovers and design buffs, too. The two-storey building was reimagined by Paris architecture studio RDAI, with simple, monolithic columns, and a beige rose-tinged brick façade that elegantly transitions between warm and cool with the changing light.

Inside, the space makes a similarly striking impression, with a sweeping oval staircase doubling as sculpture. Saddle-brown cherry panelling, a buttery leather handrail and Faubourg mosaic tile laid in cream and Hermès orange (what else?) bring richness to the lofty interior. For the first time, the Toronto store has room to showcase the brand’s home collection.

“We’re able to show all of our métiers in a world that’s exclusively Hermès; one store, one experience,” says Jennifer Carter, CEO and president of Hermès Canada. “For us to be able to have a real universe for the home, a real universe for silk — it’s very exciting.” Admire the venerable house’s leather goods, tableware, wallpaper and objets d’art nestled among vignettes of handcrafted furniture, and don’t miss Toronto flagship exclusives, including a luxe spin on the Canadian hockey bag.

Located at 100 Bloor Street West, Toronto.