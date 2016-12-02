6 Livable Paint Color Ideas To Boost Your Color Confidence

Our favorite paint colors for 2017 lean towards striking, yet livable hues that add quiet drama to spaces. We’re craving some color, but we don’t want to go all the way. Browse through our gallery and see show-stopping spaces that use color in a livable way.

To see our full 2017 Paint Report, pick up our January issue, on newsstands December 12.

Benjamin Moore’s Templeton Gray reads as blue in this bedroom, giving the space a cozy, cocooning feel. A crisp white on the ceiling keeps the room feeling airy and bright.

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home September 2013
Designer:
Olivia Botrie

Painting a half wall is a great way to add interest without committing to full-fledged color. For an inspired choice, try Farrow & Ball’s Red Earth (64) and paint an accent stripe in Nancy’s Blushes (278), also Farrow & Ball. Get the full instructions here.

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home Decorating With White 2016 SIP

In this bedroom, pale blue walls — Whispering Spring by Benjamin Moore — give the space a soothing and serene atmosphere. Patterned pillows and a Japanese poster add a dash of character, preventing the color from feeling too soft.

Photographer:
Virginia Macdonald
Source:
House & Home June 2013
Designer:
Beth Poulter

Sico’s Chagall’s Lovers highlights the intricate wall panelling in this bathroom, adding a regal look to the sweet shade. A yellow clawfoot tub, while a completely unexpected color, looks surprisingly at home in the pastel room.

Photographer:
Courtesy of Catchpole & Rye
Source:
House & Home March 2013

Green has proven itself to be a versatile paint choice, and it gives this kitchen an organic, country-inspired feel. Here, Guilford Green on the walls and Maid of the Mist on the cabinets, both by Benjamin Moore, look modern and refined.

Photographer:
Courtesy of Benjamin Moore
Source:
House & Home May 2015

A hutch painted in Farrow & Ball’s Green Smoke looks polished next to a cream-colored fireplace mantel.

Photographer:
Janet Kimber
Source:
House & Home March 2014
Designer:
Kenneth McRobbie and Colin Blanchard
  • Eddie

    My favorite was the hutch painted F&B’s Green Smoke. Although, I thought that GS would dry darker.

    • da face

      thanks for your opinion on the matter