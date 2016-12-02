6 Livable Paint Color Ideas To Boost Your Color Confidence
Our favorite paint colors for 2017 lean towards striking, yet livable hues that add quiet drama to spaces. We’re craving some color, but we don’t want to go all the way. Browse through our gallery and see show-stopping spaces that use color in a livable way.
To see our full 2017 Paint Report, pick up our January issue, on newsstands December 12.
Benjamin Moore’s Templeton Gray reads as blue in this bedroom, giving the space a cozy, cocooning feel. A crisp white on the ceiling keeps the room feeling airy and bright.
Painting a half wall is a great way to add interest without committing to full-fledged color. For an inspired choice, try Farrow & Ball’s Red Earth (64) and paint an accent stripe in Nancy’s Blushes (278), also Farrow & Ball. Get the full instructions here.
In this bedroom, pale blue walls — Whispering Spring by Benjamin Moore — give the space a soothing and serene atmosphere. Patterned pillows and a Japanese poster add a dash of character, preventing the color from feeling too soft.
Sico’s Chagall’s Lovers highlights the intricate wall panelling in this bathroom, adding a regal look to the sweet shade. A yellow clawfoot tub, while a completely unexpected color, looks surprisingly at home in the pastel room.
Green has proven itself to be a versatile paint choice, and it gives this kitchen an organic, country-inspired feel. Here, Guilford Green on the walls and Maid of the Mist on the cabinets, both by Benjamin Moore, look modern and refined.
A hutch painted in Farrow & Ball’s Green Smoke looks polished next to a cream-colored fireplace mantel.
