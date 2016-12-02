6 Livable Paint Color Ideas To Boost Your Color Confidence

Our favorite paint colors for 2017 lean towards striking, yet livable hues that add quiet drama to spaces. We’re craving some color, but we don’t want to go all the way. Browse through our gallery and see show-stopping spaces that use color in a livable way.

To see our full 2017 Paint Report, pick up our January issue, on newsstands December 12.