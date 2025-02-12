The Spring 2025 Princess Margaret Showhome Is Brian Gluckstein’s Latest Opus

With soaring, 20-foot-tall windows accented by louvered screens, the new Spring 2025 Princess Margaret Showhome shines like a gem. This year’s house is contemporary, a decision designer Brian Gluckstein and architect Richard Wengle came to after assessing the location.

“We’d always done traditional houses for the lottery primarily because they were in a mature neighborhood,” says Brian. “But at this site, we saw that it would be an opportunity to build a contemporary house,” adds Richard, who’s worked with Brian on eight showhomes, as well as numerous condos and residential houses. “We wanted to capture extensive garden views, take advantage of the natural light and experiment with more modern forms.”

Designing a pared-back, contemporary home was a chance for Brian to show off his versatility to a broader audience. “Some people think we only do traditional,” he says. “While we often do contemporary houses for private clients, we haven’t had that opportunity with the Princess Margaret Home Lottery. Changing things up helps keep it exciting.”

Scroll down to take a look inside the 2025 Princess Margaret showhome!