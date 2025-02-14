Bathrooms

Graceful Arches And Rich Travertine Bring Old World Charm To This Renovated Ensuite

Author: Wendy Jacob

Published on February 14, 2025

Share on Facebook Share on X Share on Pinterest Send to a friend Copy URL
Print This

This renovated ensuite bathroom in north Toronto embodies an interesting reno lesson: it is possible to get a totally new look without moving the plumbing. That said, while the footprint here stayed exactly the same, designers Alana Firestone and Jordy Fagan of Collective Studio rethought every piece and finish, creating a layered, old world look that’s warm and inviting, but also youthful enough for the owners and their two young sons.

Built 20 years ago, the 5,000-square-foot house was still in good shape, but it looked dated and a bit tired. “Everything was in working order in the bathroom,” says Jordy. “This was about wanting the space to reflect the owners’ style, to make their mark on it so it felt like them.” The new space is elevated and serene, a far cry from the dated bathroom it used to be.

Scroll down to see inside this renovated ensuite!

Designers Alana Firestone (left) and Jordy Fagan of Collective Studio.

Renovation Timeline: 2 months

Location: Toronto

The Vision: Simple, organic and raw, with plenty of textural surfaces and sculptural shapes

First up, the designers added an arch to frame the stand-alone tub, turning it into a dramatic focal point. They refinished the ceiling above with oak beams and panels.

“You want areas to feel like nooks or zones, not just the standard shower, bath and toilet layout,” says Alana. “You can create a nook like this with drywall, which isn’t expensive, and it adds so much character. And the wood ceiling draws the eye up.” As does the striking pendant, which brings a contemporary yet timeless touch.

The designers debated using glass walls for the shower stall, but ultimately opted for solid ones to enhance the tub area’s cosy feel. “We pushed for the unlacquered brass shower door with ribbed glass, which was custom and fairly expensive,” says Alana. “The travertine jambs amp up the richness, making it feel like you’re at a luxury hotel.”

The custom white oak vanity is topped with a hefty travertine counter, with plenty of drawers below. Between the vanity and the new cabinet, closed storage is now at maximum capacity.

In terms of budget, the tub, porcelain floor tile, faucets, lighting and hardware fell on the more affordable side of the spectrum, while the ceiling beams and custom shower door were bigger-ticket items. Professionally applied Venetian plaster was another worthwhile splurge; it elevates and injects soul into the room.

The gold-hued travertine that runs throughout is harder to qualify as a splurge or a save. “It’s obviously expensive, but it’s not as pricey as Calacatta marble,” says Jordy. And it gave the designers that essential organic hit they needed. “We chose a slab with a nice linear movement to it,” says Alana. “We wanted the stone to blend in to the palette, as opposed to being the star, which is reserved for the tub in this space.”

Photographer:

Niamh Barry

Source:

Kitchens & Baths

Designer:

Alana Firestone and Jordy Fagan of Collective Studio

Up Next

The Spring 2025 Princess Margaret Showhome Is Brian Gluckstein’s Latest Opus

Related Articles

Fresh Bathroom Reno Tips From Collective Studio

Inside A Rustic, Mid Century-inspired Kitchen By Collective Studio

Collective Studio Designs A Kitchen And Dining Room Around Tradition And Entertaining