Graceful Arches And Rich Travertine Bring Old World Charm To This Renovated Ensuite

This renovated ensuite bathroom in north Toronto embodies an interesting reno lesson: it is possible to get a totally new look without moving the plumbing. That said, while the footprint here stayed exactly the same, designers Alana Firestone and Jordy Fagan of Collective Studio rethought every piece and finish, creating a layered, old world look that’s warm and inviting, but also youthful enough for the owners and their two young sons.

Built 20 years ago, the 5,000-square-foot house was still in good shape, but it looked dated and a bit tired. “Everything was in working order in the bathroom,” says Jordy. “This was about wanting the space to reflect the owners’ style, to make their mark on it so it felt like them.” The new space is elevated and serene, a far cry from the dated bathroom it used to be.

Scroll down to see inside this renovated ensuite!