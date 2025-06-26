Cocktails
5 Refreshing Cocktails for Summer Sipping
Published on June 26, 2025
Searching for the perfect summer cocktail? From Ina Garten’s Pink Grapefruit Paloma to Alex Tognazzi’s Papa Don’t Peach, quench your thirst — and your taste buds — with one of these refreshing cocktails. Is your go-to a bubbly beverage with hits of citrus? Perhaps your palette prefers smoky, complex flavours. Whatever your style, these drink recipes offer something for everyone.
Papa Don’t Peach
“This cocktail is inspired by the flavours of a grilled peach salad,” says mixologist Alex Tognazzi. The drink combines the sweetness of vanilla, the sharpness of peach and the crisp acidity of Prosecco. A drizzle of balsamic reduction adds tanginess and complements the mint garnish. “It’s light enough to enjoy in the afternoon, yet it has enough character and complexity to drink with dinner,” he says.
Photographer: Sophia Hsin
Blueberry Breeze
Flavours of zesty lemon, sweet peach and fragrant lavender come together in this refreshing summer cocktail. Shake, stir and enjoy!
Photographer: Courtesy of Dillon's Small Batch Distillers
Pink Grapefruit Palomas
“Palomas are traditionally served in a glass with a salted rim, as margaritas are, but I always thought that made the drink too salty. I tried a sugar rim but that was too sweet. Finally, I mixed salt and sugar and voilà!” – Ina Garten
Photographer: Quentin Bacon
Wild Air Sour
A tasty tea-infused cocktail with tart lemon, juicy peach syrup and smoky whisky. Served with a floral garnish, this refreshing drink is ideal for summer sipping.
Photographer: Courtesy of Bearface Whisky
Meadowland Tonic
“The combination of floral and grassy notes in this one works together wonderfully,” says Vancouver-based mixologist and bartender Jeff Savage. The drink has a bright, fresh flavour without being too acidic or sweet. Jeff created the concoction with cherry blossom green tea syrup, elderflower liqueur, vermouth and tonic.
Photographer: Courtesy of Fairmont Pacific Rim