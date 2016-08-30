Before & After: A Young Family’s Basement Makeover

With doors leading to the garden (not visible), the bright, sunken back area was the ideal spot for the family lounge. A handsome rosewood console was already a perfect fit in the space, so Sarah simply topped it with a slab of marble to give it a more polished look. By rearranging the homeowners’ existing artwork and pulling in a few pieces from elsewhere in the house, she created a playful gallery wall that also camouflages the TV. A new, tufted leather love seat and chaise lounge set from Ikea makes room for the entire family.