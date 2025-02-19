Ask A Designer™ Ask A Designer™: Gillian Atkins’ Tips For A Modern Country Look Author: Gillian Atkins Published on February 19, 2025 Print This In this Ask A Designer™ column, Gillian Atkins of LRDS shares ideas on how to achieve a modern country living room. Q: We’ve just moved in to our new bungalow and need help furnishing the living room. Right now, we’re making do with the furniture from our townhouse, but we’d like to buy some new pieces for this space. We’re drawn to the modern country look and need some advice. It’s a large space and we want to maximize seating — we like to entertain family and friends! We hope you can help us out. — M.D.P., West Lincoln, Ont. A: The space is great, but you need to make a few tweaks before you add furniture. First, paint the blue back wall the same off-white as the rest of the room. Consider adding a feature like an electric fireplace on the TV wall to create a cozy focal point. Sadly, the columns have to go! They don’t work with the modern country scheme. (You could install a pair of tall bookcase units to flank the opening to the living room.) Choose an area rug in a natural fibre, then add a classic three-seater, track-arm sofa in off-white across from your new fireplace and layer on tonal, neutral throw pillows. Two lounge chairs would sit nicely in front of your French doors, while another could sit at the other end of the sofa. Your new coffee table should be oversized and casual like the wide-plank one in the inspo shot. Keep your potted plants, but add a large tree. And you’ll need new sconces and floor lamps. Scroll down to shop elements of the look! Photographer: Photography and design by Jess, thebrainandthebrawn.com Products: Akola Aluminum tray, Structube Products: Bronx sofa, Urban Barn Products: Naturals Tobago NAT38 rug, The Rug District Products: Fronin armchair, Must Products: Emily cordless sconce, Modern Lantern Products: Cassia Block-print throw pillow, Arcadia Modern Home Products: Charu throw pillow, Arcadia Modern Home Products: 60" Lex3-S electric fireplace, Chadwicks & Hacks Products: Isaac coffee table, Arcadia Modern Home Source: House & Home Up Next Discover The New Luxury Boutique Hotel In EloraView gallery