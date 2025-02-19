Ask A Designer™: Gillian Atkins’ Tips For A Modern Country Look

A: The space is great, but you need to make a few tweaks before you add furniture. First, paint the blue back wall the same off-white as the rest of the room. Consider adding a feature like an electric fireplace on the TV wall to create a cozy focal point.

Sadly, the columns have to go! They don’t work with the modern country scheme. (You could install a pair of tall bookcase units to flank the opening to the living room.) Choose an area rug in a natural fibre, then add a classic three-seater, track-arm sofa in off-white across from your new fireplace and layer on tonal, neutral throw pillows.

Two lounge chairs would sit nicely in front of your French doors, while another could sit at the other end of the sofa. Your new coffee table should be oversized and casual like the wide-plank one in the inspo shot. Keep your potted plants, but add a large tree. And you’ll need new sconces and floor lamps.

