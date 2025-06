The living room before.

Q: For simplicity, we painted all the interior walls of our home in Benjamin Moore’s Cloud White. I like the bright white feel in the eat-in kitchen, but the adjoining living room has a completely different colour vibe — the grey fireplace and sofa look stark against the white paint. I wondered about wood panelling for the living room ceiling and on either side of the fireplace, or perhaps we should replace some of the furniture? Do you have any suggestions for making a better marriage between two very different rooms? — A.R., Arden, Ont.