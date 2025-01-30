Decorating & Design
10+ Home Office Design Ideas That Will Motivate You
Author: Talia Hart
Published on January 30, 2025
A thoughtfully designed home office can go a long way to boosting productivity. Whether you turn an entire room into a designated office, or create an open-concept
workspace, an inspirational space to tackle work, homework or daily tasks will motivate you to get the job done.
Take a page from some of our best home office ideas, including a
Parisian-inspired workstation by Jennifer Kominek, an eclectic study with a vintage French writing table by 31 Westgate, and a modern office-den with built-in display shelves by Studio 1NINE1. Scroll down for our best home office design ideas!
Designer Susannah Holmberg shows off her bold style in this home office that features a whimsical mix of colors, patterns and decorating styles.
Photographer: Ryan McDonald
Source: House & Home
Designer: Susannah Holmberg
Designer Jaime Polan Zimmermans’s design office now sits at the front of her house with reeded glass bifold doors that separate it from the dining room. “The doors can also be opened to make a larger entertaining space when needed,” she says.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Source: House & Home
Designer: Jaime Polan Zimmerman
In this home office designed by Sappho Griffin, the colorfulw workspace has a bulletin board upholstered in a botanical-motif fabric.
Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Source: House & Home
Designer: Sappho Griffin
The vintage door and wood shelves in this home office were existing when the homeowners bought
the house. A framed illustration of the family crest hangs on the bookcase.
Photographer: Donna Griffith
Source: House & Home
Designer: East Design House
A home office in this Parisian-inspired apartment features striking Fornasetti’s
Nuvolette wallpaper and glass doors.
Photographer: Kiely Ramos
Designer: Jennifer Kominek
“The goal was to design an office that didn’t feel like an office,” says designer Delia Mamann. She designed a custom desk with a marble base that connects to a fluted cabinet to keep electronics, paperwork and household items out of sight. Art sourced from
On The Wall framing makes the all-white room pop.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Delia Mamann
A metal-framed glass wall and large windows puts the focus on the surrounding nature in this cottage home office.
Photographer: Janis Nicolay Designer: Architecture: Jim Aalders; design: Lisa Moody
Source: House & Home
Designer: Architecture: Jim Aalders; design: Lisa Moody
A condo office by Bernard & Speziale has a mid-century-inspired look, and shows off the owner’s impressive guitar collection. “I love the rich colors in the office,” says designer Karen Shearim. “The ochre against the walnut is such a warm combination.”
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Source: House & Home
Designer: Barnard & Speziale Design
To make work areas feel more integrated into a home, play up personal items. Studio 1NINE1 designed this office-den with wood built-ins to work triple duty as storage, a workstation and display space.
Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Source: House & Home
Designer: Emilia Wisniewski
A live-edge desk in this modern office space deigned by Aly Velji adds a rustic touch, contrasting organic curves with tailored storage.
Photographer: Michelle Johnson
Source: House & Home
Designer: Alykhan Velji Designs
Custom cabinets hide office equipment in this converted home office, and designer Michael Godmer bucked convention, running the desk across the window to max out natural light.
Photographer: Maxime Brouillet
Source: House & Home
Designer: Michael Godmer Studio
Bold pattern and bright color can energize a work space as much as a cup of morning espresso. In the home office of this cool and compact condo, designer Cynthia Ferguson made big decorating moves. “If we became shy about making a statement, only choosing a couple of areas to go all out, the rest of the condo would feel forgotten,” says Cynthia.
Photographer: Donna Griffith
Source: House & Home
Designer: Cynthia Ferguson
Matching a desk to a decorating style is key in a home office. In this space, the vintage furniture, antique Serapi rug and classic Morris & Co. wallpaper are a seamless fit in the traditional room.
Photographer: Janet Kimber
Source: House & Home
Designer: Colin Blanchard & Kenneth McRobbie
This dark glass-top desk seems to melt into the moody walls of this office, painted in Farrow & Ball’s
Hague Blue. Beamed ceilings add warmth.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Source: House & Home
Designer: Halina Catherine
A home office nook with sleek lighting and an open shelf makes it feel defined in an open-concept space.
Photographer: Lauren D. Zbarsky
Designer: Kate Snyder & Jessica MacDonald