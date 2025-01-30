10+ Home Office Design Ideas That Will Motivate You

A thoughtfully designed home office can go a long way to boosting productivity. Whether you turn an entire room into a designated office, or create an open-concept workspace, an inspirational space to tackle work, homework or daily tasks will motivate you to get the job done.

Take a page from some of our best home office ideas, including a Parisian-inspired workstation by Jennifer Kominek, an eclectic study with a vintage French writing table by 31 Westgate, and a modern office-den with built-in display shelves by Studio 1NINE1. Scroll down for our best home office design ideas!