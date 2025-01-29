15+ Moody Rooms From Our Archives

What makes a moody room? Dark walls immediately spring to mind, but moody rooms are more than that. Successful ones cleverly layer rich finishes, textiles, gleaming hardware, and effective lighting to create an atmospheric effect. Dark tones have been gaining more traction in design, a major move away from the minimalist, Scandi aesthetic that has been reigning supreme in design. The 2025 colors of the year represent a deep dive into the dark end of the color spectrum: Sherwin Williams’ Clove, Graham & Brown’s Elderton Brown, Pantone’s Mocha Mousse and burgundies like Rumors (Behr), Cinnamon Slate (Benjamin Moore) and Purple Basil (Glidden).

These rich hues have depth to elevate a space, but keeping dark tones from feeling oppressive requires a light touch. Click through to see some of the best moody room ideas from our archives.