Decorating & Design
15+ Moody Rooms From Our Archives
Author: Wendy Jacob
Published on January 29, 2025
What makes a moody room? Dark walls immediately spring to mind, but moody rooms are more than that. Successful ones cleverly layer rich finishes, textiles, gleaming hardware, and effective lighting to create an atmospheric effect. Dark tones have been gaining more traction in design, a major move away from the
minimalist, Scandi aesthetic that has been reigning supreme in design. The 2025 colors of the year represent a deep dive into the dark end of the color spectrum: Sherwin Williams’ Clove, Graham & Brown’s Elderton Brown, Pantone’s Mocha Mousse and burgundies like Rumors (Behr), Cinnamon Slate (Benjamin Moore) and Purple Basil (Glidden).
These rich hues have depth to elevate a space, but keeping dark tones from feeling oppressive requires a light touch. Click through to see some of the best moody room ideas from our archives.
In this Distillery District condo in Toronto, designer Farah Altoumah wanted to give her clients a high fashion look. Megan wanted a midnight black kitchen, so Farah chose a matte black Neolith counter and inky cabinets to create a sexy, urban look.
condo.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Farah Altoumah
In Deputy Editor Emma Reddington’s West Coast
home, a new fireplace in the family room is a favorite feature. The brick veneer tile inject a vintage feel. Emma found the blue sofa, and with the blue grasscloth wall and cork ceiling, it boosts richness and warmth. The designers &Daughters created a warm cocoon by lining the room ceiling in cork tile and the walls in deep blue grasscloth.
Photographer: Ema Peter
Designer: &Daughters
Olivia Botrie designed this principal bedroom for her sister’s
home, and color-drenched it in rich aubergine. “We wanted the walls to bring a moment of drama,” says Olivia.
Photographer: Niamh Barry
Designer: Olivia Botrie
“The design brief was to make it feel warm and cozy, despite the lack of natural light. It might seem counterintuitive but, often, when faced with a dark room, clients try to brighten it with wall-to-wall white, which can make it feel uninspired. We brought this home to life by embracing the darkness and going moody with deep, vibrant colors,” says designer Susannah Holmberg of this cozy carriage house. The moody living room is a place for lounging on the sofa or playing a game of backgammon.
Photographer: Ryan McDonald
Designer: Susannah Holmberg
This dining room by Colette van den Thillart is so atmospheric, combining a standout lacquered French blue ceiling, emerald velvet chairs and hand-painted Waves wallpaper from Gracie.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Colette van den Thillart
In Victoria Webster’s
home, the library or “monkey room” is Victoria’s favorite space. For a cocooning effect, the glazed ceiling mimics gold tea paper. The dark millwork frames the monkey-themed wallpaper.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Colette van den Thillart
In the West Coast
retreat of hockey star Carey Price, the principal bedroom sets a relaxing, cocooning effect with panelled walls stained a matte ebony and a wraparound headboard.
Photographer: Janis Nicolay
Designer: Designer: Ron Hart Architecture (architecture)/Kyla Ray (design)/Alexander Suvajac (landscape design)
Designer Michaela Burns created a stunning butler’s pantry in her
home with teal cabinets, artisanal wallpaper and a matching roman blind, turning a compact, functional space into a jewel.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Design: Michaela Burns/Architecture: Stan Makow
In this
ranch basement, designer Ashley Montgomery credibly created a Lake Tahoe vibe with walnut paneling and an updated stone fireplace. “It’s been overgrouted in a German schmear–style treatment,” says Ashley. “Old stone fireplaces can look dated; this finish softens it so it’s not straight-edged and cold.”
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Ashley Montgomery
The kitchen in this Toronto
home was given a South Asian feel. The bar area wallpaper depicts elephants, which are very symbolic in Indian culture, and the kitchen’s deep burgundy and green palette is a nod to Indian fabrics.
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: Jack Creasy
“In a small room, repetition is important to keep the patterns from overwhelming,” says Cynthia of her bedroom’s twinning drapery and headboard fabric. The fabrics and wallpapered ceiling help to lift the black walls.
Photographer: Donna Griffith
Designer: Cynthia Ferguson
This impactful pantry is a great place for a quick espresso or party prep, as reimagined by
Sappho Griffin. “I also want my clients to feel that I’m creating a unique space that reflects them.” The tile’s artisanal glazes reflect light to offer a bright note.
Photographer: Stacy Brandford
Designer: Sappho Griffin
“It’s a misconception that dark colors make a room feel smaller,” says designer Monica Fried of this home’s intimate, olive-toned library. She advises color drenching by painting the millwork, walls and ceiling in the same hue for a cozy look.
Photographer: Nicole Franzen
Designer: Monica Fried
In this renovated Vancouver
home, the home office serves as a spillover space when entertaining, where dark walls lend it a cocktail-hour level sophistication.
Photographer: Ema Peter
Designer: Gillian Segal and Lauren Goldsby
Jackie Kai Ellis and Joe Chan have a moody Vancouver
condo, where Joe’s collection of books and records combine with Jackie’s cookbook library and a selection of objets to create a colorful feature wall. The textured ceiling and peacock shelves are rich and evocative.
Photographer: Joann Pai
Designer: Jackie Kai Ellis
In this
cottage office, the dark wall color extends across the ceiling for an enveloping feel. “I’m surprised that people shy away from dark walls,” says designer Lisa Worth. “They provide contrast, allowing furniture and fixtures to pop.”
Photographer: Stephani Buchman
Designer: Lisa Worth
Scott Yetman’s Quebec
chateau is full of moody spaces. “Painting everything black creates a sense of mystery,” says Scott. The walls of the entry hall were painted black to dramatize the impact of entering the adjacent white living room.
Photographer: André Rider
Designer: Scott Yetman