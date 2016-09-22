9 Inspiring Kids’ Workspaces That Make Homework Fun
It’s never to early to set up good study habits with a dedicated area in a child’s room for homework or art projects. A bright, fun workspace designed with their personality in mind is inviting and makes it easier for kids to get comfortable, so they can be inspired to craft, color, or solve quadratic equations, if so inclined.
Pick up our Just For Kids special issue, on newsstands now! It’s your start-to-finish guide to creating magical spaces for the whole family.
Annaka, the daughter of Vancouver painter Bobbie Burgers, made the cloud of origami butterflies that hover above the desk in her bedroom herself, affixing some to the ceiling so they appear to be in flight. The classic Marcel Breuer Knoll chair and trestle desk have a sophisticated design, but still look fresh in a teen’s room in a white palette.
In this room belonging to Gemma, the daughter of designer Nancy Riesco, a long low wall unit keeps the small space organized and incorporates a desk. The shelving corrals books and collectibles, which can be easily changed as Gemma grows.
Not every kid needs a perfectly pint-sized desk. When her daughters Annie and Lily were younger, senior design editor Sally Armstrong repurposed her former dining table as a craft center, giving the legs a playful colorblock treatment. The generous surface is big enough to accommodate them both as they spread out supplies, while washi tape creates a gallery that’s easy to swap out. An inexpensive bookshelf and trolley hold craft supplies.
In the nautical room belonging to the five-year-old son of designer Jennifer Worts, she wisely chose a trestle desk and task light that are both adjustable, so they can shift as he grows taller. The bright green desk surface is punchy and preppy, and simple, graphic art dresses up the white walls.
In three-year-old Joaquin’s room, vintage school chairs and alphabet flash cards (that will help him learn to write his name) are strung simply on twine with wooden clothes pegs. A roll of paper hung from a ribbon and affixed to the wall with a push pin makes it easy for him to tear off a fresh page, while an antique ruler is turned into a portable growth chart with tags that record the date.
The inexpensive, clean-lined desk and drawer units in this teen girl’s bedroom could go off to university with her, or her first apartment. Flanking the desk with two units allows plenty of room for storage and the symmetrical arrangement looks organized. A vintage chair adds cool character, while antique pieces like an Art Deco club chair reupholstered in a green velvet and a dress judy (to let Sadie experiment with outfits) lends real personality.
Tour this bedroom on H&H TV.
Designer Jenna Cadieux gave Blake’s bedroom a rustic look with a chunky mangowood desk and shelves with industrial-style iron brackets. He can style the shelves as he grows, but right now accessories such as the black globe, old camera and magnifying candleholder give this work area a slightly steampunk vibe.
This custom floating desk in the room of Annie, the daughter of H&H senior design editor Sally Armstrong, was inspired by a modern retail display unit. The return edges act as a book end and keep items from falling off, but the shelving unit still looks airy, and the pop of chartreuse on the drawer matches the door. The ample display space lets her curate the objects that are meaningful to her.
Sally also created this shared work area for her two daughters on the third floor of her home, which houses their bedrooms since the rooms are quite compact. The Madeline Weinrib wallpaper lends graphic impact to spice up the white walls. A skylight floods the task area with natural light during the day.
For more kids decorating ideas, get your copy of Just For Kids, on newsstands until December 31, 2016. Learn more.
Pingback: Skrota bilen få pengar()
Pingback: attorneys()
Pingback: hack facebook free no downloads no surveys()
Pingback: econs tuition()
Pingback: sites()
Pingback: ICQ Chat Rooms()
Pingback: Geeky Products in Dubai()