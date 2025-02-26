Decorating & Design
10 Trending Hues That Will Upgrade Your Rooms This Year
Author: Wendy Jacob
Published on February 26, 2025
Looking for the best paint colours to use in 2025? House & Home’s 2025
Paint Report is your official guide to the top hues of the year. From Benjamin Moore’s Cinnamon Slate to Farrow & Ball’s Hopper Head, these 10 shades are sure to make an impact.
A Touch of Sage
A refined, greyed sage is atmospheric and easy to live with — a true colour chameleon that shifts with natural light. Use the hue in a living room to inject a calming energy, or try it in a narrow hallway to create a feeling of expansiveness.
Photographer: Nicole Cohen
Products:
Clay Mask Green (386),
Colour Spark
.
Designer: Nicole Cohen
Artist’s White
Finding the perfect white is a designer obsession. A true bright white, Ultra Pure White is a clean slate — pair it with white oak floors and millwork, or use it as a gallery- like backdrop for colourful art and
objets.
Photographer: Kiely Ramos
Products:
Ultra Pure White (1850),
Behr
.
Designer: Jean Ross
Chestnut Revival
Earthy browns are having a renaissance after years of being muscled out by grey. For a warm, enveloping effect, try colour drenching a room in a chestnut hue. Elderton, Graham & Brown’s 2025 Colour of the Year, is inspired by the chocolatey leaves of an elder tree in fall and provides an elegant backdrop for wood furniture.
Photographer: Graham & Brown
Products:
Elderton,
Graham & Brown
.
The New Neutral
A hint of chalky green in this traditional grey gives walls a youthful vigour and offers a sexier alternative to the usual neutrals. Complemented by more saturated shades, Hardwick White sets a tranquil tone in this bedroom while making bold textiles pop.
Photographer: Milo Brown
Products:
Hardwick White (5),
Farrow & Ball
.
Designer: Lonika Chande
A Gold Rush
Strike it rich with this earthy yellow. A gutsier take on taupe, Unforgettably Gold has metallic undertones that give walls, wainscotting and trim a luscious, almost caramelized look. The shade has enough heft to balance bold wallpaper and patterned fabrics, making it a perfect fit
for maximalist decorating.
Photographer: Blue Mountain School
Products:
Unforgettably Gold (0900),
Cloverdale Paint
.
Gunmetal Grey
It’s time to embrace the dark side. With moody, muted and muddy tones trending, Hopper Head is a classic charcoal that has a dusky cast of worn iron. Used in this bedroom in contrast with a vibrant headboard, the saturated grey creates an intimate vibe that’s strikingly stylish.
Photographer: Farrow & Ball
Products:
Hopper Head (305),
Farrow & Ball
.
Pale Lilac
Muted mauve shades sidestep saccharine territory with their ethereal feel. When paired with harder surfaces such as Crema Marfil marble counters and a zinc tub in this bathroom by designer Colette van den Thillart, the delicate pastel brings balance and a soft-as-a-cloud vibe.
Photographer: Virginia Macdonald
Products:
Mauve Finery (SW 6282),
Sherwin-Williams
.
Designer: Colette van den Thillart
Hot Sauce
Bright and bold colours continue to delight in 2025. Red is known for its commanding energy; in this foyer, Sauce gives millwork presence and instant impact. Try it in a kitchen — the spicy hue is as appealing as fresh-baked rhubarb pie.
Photographer: Plain English
Products:
Sauce (22),
Plain English
.
Green Light
This bold yellow-green packs a punch, breathing new life into traditional architectural details. In his mudroom and dog shower area, designer Philip Mitchell painted the walls, trim and millwork in energetic Wasabi, giving the space a mood- boosting, indoor-outdoor vibe.
Photographer: Annie Schlechter
Products:
Wasabi (AF-430),
Benjamin Moore
.
Designer: Philip Mitchell
Plum Perfect
Eggplant shades are having a moment. Grown-up, soulful and sumptuous, heathered purples look great when paired with wood tones, creams and ochres.For its 2025 Colour of the Year, Benjamin Moore selected Cinnamon Slate, a sophisticated iteration with velvety brown undertones.
Photographer: Benjamin Moore
Products:
Cinnamon Slate (2113-40),
Benjamin Moore
.
All products featured on House & Home are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Prices are shown in Canadian dollars and are accurate on the date of publication.