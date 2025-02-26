Condos/Apartments

NHL Player Vince Dunn’s Off-Season Condo Gets An Organic, European-Style Upgrade

Author: Iris Benaroia

Published on February 26, 2025

Share on Facebook Share on X Share on Pinterest Send to a friend Copy URL
Print This

Seattle Kraken Defenceman Vince Dunn is used to the high-octane world of being a professional hockey player. The place he calls home for the summer is far from the bright lights and loud crowds.

In 2023, Vince bought this newly built penthouse for off-season stints in Toronto, his hometown. The C-shaped space is 2,455 square feet, with a wraparound balcony and sweeping views of the CN Tower. “The tall ceilings, which peak at 26 feet, and the walls of windows immediately stood out to me,” says Vince. “Because the condo is on two floors, the layout works perfectly to separate living and entertaining,” says Vince. Vince’s broker recommended designer Jaclyn Genovese of Spaces by Jacflash for livening up the interiors. Jaclyn injects a sultry moodiness and sense of history into her projects.

The construction phase of the reno required careful coordination. “Managing elevator schedules, accommodating larger items and ensuring trades had access were all intricate tasks that demanded precise planning,” says Jaclyn. That said, the end result was entirely worth the effort. “He only had to unpack his clothes,” she adds with a smile. The turnkey experience included everything from freshly folded towels in the linen closet to dishes stacked in the cabinets.

Scroll down for a look inside Vince Dunn’s condo in Toronto!

Natural materials and organic-shaped mirrors bring a calm elegance to the foyer.

To add character, Jaclyn (pictured) scattered 15 pieces from Travail, her shop that sells vintage Turkish vessels including clay urns and stone planters.

A curved wood étagère was added in front of the expansive living room windows and the custom TV cabinet has a concealed screen that rises into view with a click, which keeps the tech neatly tucked away. “Given that breathtaking view, we didn’t want the TV to be the focal point of the room,” says Jaclyn.

“We chose pieces with simple silhouettes and high-performance materials that were perfect for entertaining,” says Jaclyn of the dining area.

In the open space under the stairs, Jaclyn installed a zen garden, tidily bordered by rocks. “The tree trunks are preserved but the leaves are silk, so it’ll last forever,” says Jaclyn. Vince appreciates its uniqueness and calming quality. “It differentiates the condo from most in the city,” he says.

The wine cellar, with its split-face travertine walls, makes a statement in the living area. “It always sparks conversation when I’m hosting a dinner party,” says Vince (pictured). “The wine cellar was a must for me because I recently started collecting.” The cellar holds 112 bottles, some of which rest on pegs, creating the illusion that bottles are floating.

Custom wood hardware creates a seamless tone-on-tone effect in the kitchen. The faucet’s antiqued gunmetal finish adds warmth.

The kitchen, living and dining areas, office and one-and-a-half bathrooms make up the main level, and the principal suite, plus a guest room and another full bathroom are upstairs. Many of the walls got a limewash treatment so they’d have a sun-baked appearance. “The limewash creates depth and warmth, giving the space a lot of character.” One of the best examples is in Vince’s office, which seems smudged in rich indigo.

A dark faucet, ridged tile and an antique vessel add character in the powder room.

“The organic shapes and handcrafted imperfections add depth and texture,” says Jaclyn of the Turkish pottery in the bedroom.

The minimalist furniture is soothing in Vince’s bedroom. “There’s a positive energy that emerges from allowing a space to remain open and uncluttered,” says Jaclyn.

“It’s a stunning penthouse with great ceiling height and lots of glass, but those elements can leave a space feeling cold and sterile,” says Jaclyn. The three-month-long reno involved stripping back the space, then layering in softness, natural materials, texture and custom furniture. “I was inspired by the idea of a European minimalist sanctuary,” she says of the condo’s aesthetic.

Photographer:

Niamh Barry

Source:

House & Home

Designer:

Jaclyn Genovese

Up Next

10+ Quick Fixes That Will Breathe New Life Into Your Rooms

Related Articles

Farah Altoumah Brings Bold Style To A Couple’s Compact Toronto Condo

A Vancouver Pied-À-Terre Is Dressed To The Nines By Design Firm Falken Reynolds

A Fashionable Penthouse By Anne Hepfer Bursting With Color