NHL Player Vince Dunn’s Off-Season Condo Gets An Organic, European-Style Upgrade

Seattle Kraken Defenceman Vince Dunn is used to the high-octane world of being a professional hockey player. The place he calls home for the summer is far from the bright lights and loud crowds.

In 2023, Vince bought this newly built penthouse for off-season stints in Toronto, his hometown. The C-shaped space is 2,455 square feet, with a wraparound balcony and sweeping views of the CN Tower. “The tall ceilings, which peak at 26 feet, and the walls of windows immediately stood out to me,” says Vince. “Because the condo is on two floors, the layout works perfectly to separate living and entertaining,” says Vince. Vince’s broker recommended designer Jaclyn Genovese of Spaces by Jacflash for livening up the interiors. Jaclyn injects a sultry moodiness and sense of history into her projects.

The construction phase of the reno required careful coordination. “Managing elevator schedules, accommodating larger items and ensuring trades had access were all intricate tasks that demanded precise planning,” says Jaclyn. That said, the end result was entirely worth the effort. “He only had to unpack his clothes,” she adds with a smile. The turnkey experience included everything from freshly folded towels in the linen closet to dishes stacked in the cabinets.

Scroll down for a look inside Vince Dunn’s condo in Toronto!