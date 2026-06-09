Dive Into Summer With These Fabulous Pools

“You don’t need a huge yard to have a pool, and it doesn’t need to take over the whole space; you can still have a garden,” says landscape designer Leigh Gravenor. It was a typical yard — 69 by 25 feet with grass and a big tree, and not much else. On the plus side, the neighbors’ mature trees made the space look like it was nestled in a forest. In the summer, owners Christena and Jamie Manley love entertaining here. The dark grey, insulated concrete form gives the pool a pond-like look, and it’s big enough to swim laps. A former changeroom was modified to include an infrared sauna, used by the family year-round.

Photographer: Patrick Biller