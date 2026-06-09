Decorating & Design
Dive Into Summer With These Fabulous Pools
Author: Victoria Christie & Jessica Flower
Published on June 9, 2026
The best backyard pools don’t just cool you down — they transform the way you live outdoors. From urban city homes to luxe country retreats and everything in between, discover the pool design ideas that will inspire your own
resort-style escape.
“You don’t need a huge yard to have a pool, and it doesn’t need to take over the whole space; you can still have a garden,” says landscape designer Leigh Gravenor. It was a typical yard — 69 by 25 feet with grass and a big tree, and not much else. On the plus side, the neighbors’ mature trees made the space look like it was nestled in a forest. In the summer, owners Christena and Jamie Manley love entertaining here. The dark grey, insulated concrete form gives the pool a pond-like look, and it’s big enough to swim laps. A former changeroom was modified to include an infrared sauna, used by the family year-round.
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: Leigh Gravenor, Gravenor Landscape Design
For this country home backyard, the serene pool reflects the surrounding hills and is bordered by thoughtful landscaping.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Sam Sacks Design (design), Kyra Clarkson Architect (architecture), Margaret Curtis Landscape Design (landscape architecture)
This rustic country pool was inspired by a fieldstone wall in a hotel in Italy that the homeowners love. Punctuated by five waterfall sprays, the wall seems to spill into the pool’s shallow end. “If you drive through the countryside, you see many of those rustic farm walls around here,” says Curtis Hutten of The Landmark Group. “This pool, designed by Joél Zavitz, has won awards for us. If you choose a fibreglass or vinyl pool, your options are more limited, but concrete pools allow you to have more unique shapes and designs.”
Photographer: Jeff McNeill
Designer: Curtis Hutten, The Landmark Group and Joél Zavitz (landscape design)/Joél Zavitz (pool design)
Allweather Landscape designer Ted Hobson had a tall order for this backyard: his clients, a family in Toronto with three kids and foster dogs, wanted a concrete pool, outdoor kitchen and dining area, plus space for the pups. The pool features polished porcelain waterline tile and a stone wall with a spillway to muffle traffic sounds and obscure the pool equipment. The dining space and outdoor kitchen area are delineated from the pool’s limestone coping by an area of man-made pavers, and there’s a patch of pet-friendly artificial grass for the dogs. Custom Corten steel planters provide a neat edge for the turf. “We didn’t want to pave the whole yard, and natural grass wouldn’t have survived because it’s so shady,” says Ted.
Photographer: Jeff McNeill
Designer: Ted Hobson, Allweather Landscape
To match the stately red brick house, landscape architect Ronald Holbrook used a similarly elevated and architectural approach for the pool and backyard. The back of the house has generous glazing with views to the garden and pool, so it was essential that the terrace design be clean and uncluttered. The furniture is divided into two zones clustered at either end of the pool. To keep the vistas clear, boxwood shrubs are sunken directly into beds inset into the pool’s sandblasted Algonquin limestone deck. “In keeping with the formal reflecting pool aesthetic, symmetrically placed shrubs accent the border of the pool and add yearround greenery,” says Ronald.
Photographer: Jeff McNeill
Designer: Ronald Holbrook, Holbrook & Associates Landscape Architects (landscape architecture)/Brennan Custom Homes (architecture)
This modern pool design delivers an urban zen vibe. “You can’t really differentiate what’s outside and what’s inside,” says architect Michael Boxer of this contemporary Toronto home, pool and cabana. The open cabana houses a fireplace, TV, dining area and servery with a bar, fridge and sink; a patch of grass gives the kids a play area.
Photographer: Jeff McNeill
Designer: Pencil Design (interior design), Boxer Architects (architecture), Holbrook & Associates Landscape Architects (landscape architecture), Arbordale Landscaping (landscape contracting), Todd Pools (pool contractor), Profile Development Group (builder)
Is there anything more luxe than an oceanfront infinity pool? It’s hard to compete with the Pacific Ocean, so the homeowners decided to make their pool an homage to it. For starters, they lined the pool in custom-painted glass tile. “We have a really nice ocean view; I wanted to mimic the colour of the water,” says Sherry. “I didn’t want a bright blue because Vancouver’s weather is often dark and grey. When we’re in the pool, it’s like being in the ocean.”
Photographer: Janis Nicolay
Designer: Sherry Hakimzadeh (design); Paul Sangha Creative (landscape master plan); Élevé Atelier (landscape design); Aloha Pools (pool contractor); Nader Shabdiz, NSR Contracting (contracting)
In this Toronto backyard, homeowner and designer Julia Francisco built the hot tub in the centre of the pool. “The way it’s laid out with the inset hot tub in the middle works so well,” she says. An underwater ledge beside it allows kids to play safely while the parents relax in the hot tub.
Photographer: Colin Faulkner
Designer: Julia Francisco (design), Joel Loblaw (planting design), Gib-San Pools (pool contractor), Lara McGraw (styling)
This
city backyard features a galvanized metal stock tank pool that serves as a cost-effective alternative to an in-ground pool. The homeowners wanted a place for their kids to cool off in the summer without sacrificing their entire backyard footprint.
Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Source: House & Home June 2022
Designer: Arren Williams
“The boys are always outside playing with friends in the neighborhood or jumping on the trampoline, so this tank is just what’s needed to cool down,” says designer Arren Williams. “It’s two feet deep, but it’s not just for the kids to splash around. You can sit in there with a glass of wine.”
Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Source: House & Home June 2022
Designer: Arren Williams
In this suburban backyard, designer and homeowner Erin Feasby wanted to create a “cottage in the city” by installing a
gorgeous pool with twin cabanas, a fire pit and lounge and dining areas.
Photographer: Donna Griffith
Source: House & Home June 2022
Designer: Feasby & Bleeks Design
“The pool makes our yard a destination. We always wanted a house where everyone likes to hang out with their friends,” says Erin.
Photographer: Donna Griffith
Source: House & Home June 2022
Designer: Feasby & Bleeks Design
Inset wood planks create a dock-like effect that’s reminiscent of sitting lakeside at a cottage.
Photographer: Donna Griffith
Source: House & Home June 2022
Designer: Feasby & Bleeks Design
This expansive swimming pool located in
Quebec’s Eastern Townships is surrounded by lush trees and plants that add to the grand setting. A mix of nautical-style furniture give it a resort feel.
Photographer: Angus McRitchie
Source: House & Home June 2022
Designer: Nathalie Desjean, StuartWebsterDesign
Broad steps are accented by in-pool lighting that give it a dramatic effect in the evening.
Photographer: Angus McRitchie
Source: House & Home June 2022
Designer: Nathalie Desjean, StuartWebsterDesign
When you’re surrounded by lush palm trees and clear Palm Beach skies, taking a dip in the pool feels that much more special. This
1920s home — inspired by Venetian, Spanish and southern styles — makes a striking backdrop.
Photographer: Jessica Glynn
Source: House & Home October 2019
Designer: Haynes-Roberts; Architecture by Addison Mizner
Two types of seating around this curvacious pool gives guests variety; they can stretch out on the loungers when they crave some vitamin D (with SPF, of course), or sink into a woven outdoor sofa in the shade.
Photographer: Jessica Glynn
Source: House & Home October 2019
Designer: Haynes-Roberts; Architecture by Addison Mizner
Designer Hali MacDonald’s
backyard brings our Pinterest dreams to life! There’s room to lounge in the sun, take a dip in the pool or enjoy an alfreso meal.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Source: House & Home May 2021
Designer: Hali MacDonald, Architecture by Gren Weis Architect & Associates
This
pool with a spa-like water feature is covered in Upper Algonquin flagstone and surrounded by an array of lush plantings, like sea oats grass, viburnum and serviceberry.
Photographer: Donna Griffith
Source: House & Home May 2021
Designer: Joel Loblaw & Cynthia Ferguson
In designer Brian Gluckstein’s
blooming city backyard, a formal pool — complete with dark gray gunite and waterline tile for a more muted look — feels like a sophisticated water feature.
Photographer: Jason Stickley
Source: H&H Video
Designer: Brian Gluckstein
If we had a
backyard this beautiful, we’d never want to leave! The spacious pool is the main focus of the outdoor space, accented with a hot tub and a mixture of lounging and dining areas.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Source: H&H Video
Designer: Cindly Bleeks & Samantha Kleinknecht
Lush lawn helps this bright turquoise pool blend into the countryside, thanks to minimal edging and natural-looking terracing. “We took away all the hard surfaces, so it looks less manicured,” says designer Richard Ouellette of Les Ensembliers. “We’re thinking of making it dark next year to blend in even better.”
Photographer: André Rider
Source: House & Home May 2020
Designer: Richard Ouellette & Maxime Vandal, Les Ensembliers
This
dreamy garden has all of the essentials for alfresco entertaining: a spacious pool, firepit, bar and more! After a dip in the water, you can quench your thirst with a summery cocktail at the bar, it’s like being at your own private hotel.
Photographer: Jeff Speed
Source: H&H Video
Designer: Joel Loblaw
“The kids want to be in the pool at 9 a.m., so I’m usually having my coffee out here,” says homeowner Tanya Linton of her family’s
resort-style cottage. A vintage-inspired motel sign adds a touch of quirk to the family-friendly space.
Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Source: House & Home May 2019
Ample loungers lining the pool are made for drying off in the sun with a juicy summer novel and ice-cold beverage.
Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Source: House & Home May 2019
Designer Sarah Richardson’s eco-friendly country home,
Starlight Farm, is a covetable getaway for many reasons, but the sun-drenched backyard — complete with a glistening rectangular pool — is one of her favorite spots to entertain.
Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Source: House & Home May 2018
Designer: Sarah Richardson