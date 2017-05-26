Inside 5 Of The East Coast’s Most Charming Homes
The East Coast is known for its wealth of natural beauty, from stunning shorelines and rugged coasts, to sweeping views of the mountains and quaint harbor villages. Taking cues from the breathtaking landscape, East Coast style is equally as charming. Browse through five East Coast homes from the H&H archives that perfectly balance serene palettes, natural materials, and personal touches that evoke a sense of coziness and relaxation.
Sarah Richardson and her team brought coastal charm to this maritime beach house, perched at the edge of a cliff on the Northumberland Strait.
Sarah used a classic, coastal-inspired palette in the living room. “The home is so beautiful and commanding that the rooms needed a sense of simplicity,” she explains.
A blue beadboard backsplash brings an element of the landscape indoors. The smoky shade lets the homeowner’s collection of Eva Zeisel ceramics pop.
Unadorned glass windows let natural light stream into the dining room. Minimal decor prioritizes the view.
Bunkbeds are a practical choice in a vacation home or whenever space is tight. Sarah accented this children’s bedroom with plush blue pillows and blankets that suggest a seaside theme without going overboard.
Gardiner Museum CEO Kelvin Browne’s cedar-clad saltbox in Cape Cod dates back to the 1780’s. A symmetrical facade makes it memorable.
A credenza and teak dining table are a natural fit alongside the dining room’s exposed hardwood beams and original floors. A retro-inspired pendant light is a fitting but unexpected touch.
Modern furniture, including a low-back sofa and shapely table lamp, contrast the rustic wooden envelope in the living room.
A lighter palette in the kitchen breaks from the rest of the home’s warm tones. A textural slate floor brings an element of the outdoors in, while stainless steel countertops and mod barstools add a contemporary edge.
A peaked ceiling makes the principal bedroom feel larger and introduces subtle texture against plush linens. Blue-painted hardwood floors are original to the home and give it a relaxed, vacation-villa vibe.
With views of the Atlantic ocean visible from this Chester, Nova Scotia, guesthouse bedroom, it’s no surprise designer Philip Mitchell felt inspired to use a coastal palette. “It’s fairly neutral, but we’ve thrown in some turquoise and blue accents, which pick up on the fact that the guesthouse is on the ocean,” he explains.
A gallery wall filled with maps of the East Coast nod to the home’s location and pick up on the sitting area’s blue, white and brown decor.
In the stairwell, a rope handrail pays homage to the sea. Paintings of sailboats play up the nautical vibe.
Striking black shutters are what give distinction to designer Deb Nelson’s Chester, Nova Scotia home. The Woodbox — the home’s moniker — is inscribed over the font door.
A richly-hued rug grounds Deb’s welcoming white kitchen, while a black door punctuates the space. Brass hardware introduces a warm element.
Plenty of windows keep the dining room bright throughout the day. A combination of benched seating and Wishbone-style chairs prevent the space from feeling too formal.
On the top floor of the home, french windows open up to a breathtaking view of Chester Harbor. Deb whitewashed the space for a laid-back, breezy feel. “There’s so much blue reflected from the water, especially in the summer, that the room could only be warm white,” she explains.
Natural linens soften the principal bathroom. A kilim rug lends the space a decorated feel.
This quaint cottage is another one of designer Deb Nelson’s homes, also located in the charming harbor village of Chester, Nova Scotia.
A sisal rug warms up the black-and-white entryway, while a bouquet of flowers adds a cheery pop of color. A tall window keeps the space well-lit.
A round pedestal table fills an unused corner in Deb’s living room. When paired with vintage chairs and a modern Tizio lamp, it makes for the perfect place to enjoy a game of crokinole.
Blanched floors and bed frames painted a crisp white shade temper this guest bedroom’s rustic canopy. A wooden chest in between the beds makes for a simple but functional storage unit.
Nanci Farella