Cosy Walnut and Blue Tones Bring Character and Warmth To A Bathroom Reno

Blue may feel like an obvious choice when designing a bathroom, but for designer Joel Bray, it was more than just a colour emblematic of water. “I like a bathroom to feel light, bright, fresh and clean,” says Joel. “Blue is naturally calming and works well to achieve that vibe.”

The designer reverted a multitenant Victorian in Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood back to a single-family home, a project that took about eight months. The owner, a personal friend, wanted to incorporate his love of mid-century modern style while staying somewhat true to the home’s heritage. “He wanted a mix of styles — both trad and more contemporary — that would feel fresh and appropriate for a home that’s been here for 150 years,” says Joel. The former bathroom was tiny — barely wider than the width of a tub. Taking space from an adjacent bedroom, Joel created a luxe escape that now serves as the home’s main bathroom, with a large soaker tub, curbless shower and nook for the toilet.

