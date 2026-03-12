Bathrooms

Cosy Walnut and Blue Tones Bring Character and Warmth To A Bathroom Reno

Author: Simone Olivero

Published on March 12, 2026

Blue may feel like an obvious choice when designing a bathroom, but for designer Joel Bray, it was more than just a colour emblematic of water. “I like a bathroom to feel light, bright, fresh and clean,” says Joel. “Blue is naturally calming and works well to achieve that vibe.”

The designer reverted a multitenant Victorian in Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood back to a single-family home, a project that took about eight months. The owner, a personal friend, wanted to incorporate his love of mid-century modern style while staying somewhat true to the home’s heritage. “He wanted a mix of styles — both trad and more contemporary — that would feel fresh and appropriate for a home that’s been here for 150 years,” says Joel. The former bathroom was tiny — barely wider than the width of a tub. Taking space from an adjacent bedroom, Joel created a luxe escape that now serves as the home’s main bathroom, with a large soaker tub, curbless shower and nook for the toilet.

Designer Joel Bray

“We changed the entire layout of the house,” says Joel. “The only thing we couldn’t touch was the window placement, since the home is in a protected heritage neighbourhood.”

For a timeless look and to contrast the contemporary lines of the tub, Joel went with traditional-style tub and shower fixtures in a brushed nickel finish. Walnut touches — the custom vanity, mirror and side table — have mid-century modern appeal. “The walnut vanity warms things up and nods to the walnut floors in the rest of the house,” says Joel. Touches of black in the lighting, door handles and cabinet pulls complete the look.

Though they read as white, the walls are actually pale blue. “It soften s the contrast between the walls and the darker tile, making the room feel more inviting,” says Joel.

Joel focused the design on a sleek tub by Victoria + Albert set directly in front of a tall window, with the shower and vanity on one side and the toilet nook on the other.

A small table next to the tub is the perfect spot for a candle, fresh blooms or a drink; the walnut top nods to the vanity.

The contemporary soaker tub is a contrast to the more traditional brushed nickel plumbing fixtures. “I wanted a real mix of elements,” says Joel.

 

The walnut vanity front and mirror frame add warmth and mid-century modern style.

When part of the ceiling needed to be dropped because of the HVAC system, Joel made it a feature. He extended the drop over the entire toilet area, creating a nook that feels intentional. “The dark blue wall is almost the same colour as the tile in the shower opposite,” he says. “Both add a bit of punch and tie the spaces together.”

Products:  

1. Very Navy (M500-7), Behr 2. 4011 Cloudburst Concrete surface. Pricing upon request. Caesarstone3. Oak Hill Two-handle Wall-mount bathroom faucet with Cross Handles in Brushed Nickel by DXV. Approx. $1,306. Splashes Bath & Kitchen. 4. Eastmoreland towel ring in Polished Nickel. $158. Rejuvenation. 5. Barcelona 1500 Freestanding tub by Victoria + Albert. $7,448. House of Rohl6. Turkish towels in Nerissa. From $9 each. Silk & Snow.

Products:

7. Bentwood Rounded Rectangle mirror in Walnut. Approx. $968. Rejuvenation. 8.TBrick Ceramic tile in Navy Glossy. $15.95/sq.ft. M2 Tile & Stone. 9.9" x 12" Vintage art print in Hermes Frame from Nish Art Gallery. Approx. $376. Etsy10. Nelson Pedestal side table in White by George Nelson for Herman Miller. $1,845. Ssense11. Warwick appliance pull in Flat Black by Emtek. $312. House of Rohl. 12.  with Hand-held Shower and Cross Handles in Satin Nickel PVD. Approx. $3,390. The Rubinet Faucet Company.

Photographer:

Valerie Wilcox

Source:

House and Home

Designer:

Joel Bray

