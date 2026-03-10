A Mid-Century Bungalow Kitchen Is Updated While Honouring Its Vintage Charm

It was quite the magic trick. In 10 months, Olivia Botrie of Dart Studio turned a kitchen into a foyer, and a bedroom into a kitchen. “I love space planning,” says Olivia. “It’s one of my favourite parts about this job. It’s like a puzzle — I just can’t wait to figure out what we can change to make a home better.”

The mid-century bungalow in Toronto’s Etobicoke suburb was built in 1955. When the new owners bought the place, it still had some mid-century details. The kitchen, for example, was almost entirely original. The drawers didn’t have runners, so a sprinkle of sawdust got scraped into bowls and pots every time one was opened. There was limited counter space (often loaded with drying dishes, since there was no dishwasher), and a small peninsula jutted into the room so that only one person at a time could pass between the range and fridge. It made for a tight fit over the past 15 years for owners Sandi and Mark and their three children. “They wanted a kitchen with enough room for multiple people to cook, and somewhere to gather as a family,” says Olivia. “The old kitchen was a totally separate room.”