A Mid-Century Bungalow Kitchen Is Updated While Honouring Its Vintage Charm

Author: Wendy Jacob

Published on March 10, 2026

It was quite the magic trick. In 10 months, Olivia Botrie of Dart Studio turned a kitchen into a foyer, and a bedroom into a kitchen. “I love space planning,” says Olivia. “It’s one of my favourite parts about this job. It’s like a puzzle — I just can’t wait to figure out what we can change to make a home better.”

The mid-century bungalow in Toronto’s Etobicoke suburb was built in 1955. When the new owners bought the place, it still had some mid-century details. The kitchen, for example, was almost entirely original. The drawers didn’t have runners, so a sprinkle of sawdust got scraped into bowls and pots every time one was opened. There was limited counter space (often loaded with drying dishes, since there was no dishwasher), and a small peninsula jutted into the room so that only one person at a time could pass between the range and fridge. It made for a tight fit over the past 15 years for owners Sandi and Mark and their three children. “They wanted a kitchen with enough room for multiple people to cook, and somewhere to gather as a family,” says Olivia. “The old kitchen was a totally separate room.”

Designer Olivia Botrie (pictured) took design cues from the era of the house and set about instilling subtle vintage charm. She planned to create a large kitchen that would be open to a bold dining area. The clients love colour and wanted their home to feel warm, lively and ready for entertaining. “They’re passionate about pattern and happy to put it out there, as opposed to being cautious,” says Olivia. “They want the house to reflect their vibe.

The flat-front walnut cabinets were accented by an artisanal backsplash. “The 3D tile was a starting point for me,” she says. “The relief had a definite mid-century feel.”

Backsplashes don’t need to be flat. Here, raised relief tile has an artisanal look that lends dimension and contrast for a lively dynamic.

Next, she put an emphasis on the extras that would make life easier. The family went from no dishwasher to two, and they now have a luxe coffee station and spacious banquette in the dining area.

The formerly cramped kitchen is now packed with storage, particularly in the large island, which contains a speed oven, drawers to hold small appliances like mixers, and an undercounter beverage fridge on the back side. “The kitchen is the heart of the home, and the larger space allows the family to spend more time together,” says Olivia. “The two dishwashers are making up for all those years of hand-washing!”

An undercounter fridge was installed in the island near the coffee station so milk is close at hand when brewing a cup. The island also includes seating for the kids when they’re grabbing a snack, and the banquette in the dining area is perfect for large family meals.

The dining area is wallpapered in a punchy floral, serving as an exuberant backdrop for the cocktail parties they like to throw (Mark works in the distilling industry). “The wallpaper contains all of our favourite colours,” says Sandi. “Everyone who visits comments on how beautiful it is, and how it adds to the personality of the home.” Mark adds: “We have a large extended family; we want our guests to feel the joy of the space, and immediately feel at home.”

Sandi loves watching everyone’s response to the new design. “I like seeing which area our guests gravitate toward each time they visit,” she says. “We have this giant kitchen island that draws people in, plus a beautiful dining area. One of us can cook dinner while the other is fixing a cocktail, and the kids can hang out at the island or finish their homework at the table.” The trick, now, is to decide exactly which part of the new space they love most.

