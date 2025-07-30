Bathrooms
10+ Stunning Soaker Tubs You’ll Want To Sink Into
Author: House & Home
Published on July 30, 2025
After a long day, there’s no easier way to pamper yourself than by sinking into a soaker tub. Below, swoon over 14
stunning bathrooms that evoke at-home spa vibes with their luxe tubs and bespoke design. Some tubs are positioned near a window for pleasing vistas, others are set in a cosy corner to encourage moments of peace and quiet. A few take even centre stage. Whatever your preference, these serene private sanctuaries are both inspirational and aspirational.
“The client wanted the ensuite to feel fresh and pretty,” says designer Vania Pecchia of this
modern French-country style home in West Vancouver. “This space is peaceful, calm and inviting.” Creamy-hued cafe curtains, clean white tile and a globe pendant light emphasize the bathroom’s European-inspired look.
Photographer: Tina Kulic
Designer: Vania Pecchia (interior design), Trickle Creek Homes (architectural design), Divano Homes (builder)
Black finishes on the plumbing fixtures, tub and window frame lend a contemporary feel to this
Scandi-style Toronto home.
Photographer: James Morley, Doublespace Photography
Designer: Linnea Lions and Martin DeSousa, Designström
The freestanding tub in this
Tudor-style home‘s principal bathroom replaced a dated corner version. “In a renovation, if you can avoid moving existing plumbing, it’s easier,” says Chloe Goldberg, Studio No. 33 owner and principal designer. A woven pendant light, oversized art and rustic vases complete the look in this serene ensuite.
Rosie Daykin’s
recent home refresh began with her principal ensuite. The to-the-studs bathroom reno involved new marble tile, floral wallpapers and a curvy tub that’s grounded by the wide-plank oak flooring in a herringbone pattern.
Photographer: Andrew Montgomery
Designer: Rosie Daykin
The principal ensuite in this
Quebec country home has a strong heritage vibe. Large-format black and white checkered floor tiles look like they hail from an English manor, as does the grand tub, complete with an old-school handheld spray.
Photographer: Photographie Intérieure Co.
Designer: Fay Martel (interior design), Nathalie St-Martin (architecture)
The sophisticated soaker tub in
this Toronto home is complemented by a wall-mounted faucet below a convenient niche, letting the swooping lines of tub shine.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Lindsey Levy, Rachael Levine
Designer
Jonathan Legate designed a whimsical wet room in his Cape Cod–style house in Chester, N.S. Jonathan selected old-school satin brass plumbing fixtures for a nostalgic feel, and surrounded the show-stopping tub with Carrara marble wainscotting for an ultra luxe look. “Choose pieces that look like they belong to the house’s era,” says Jonathan of his design approach.
Photographer: Janet Kimber
Designer: Jonathan Legate
In a luxe
Belgian-style home, designer Kim Lambert turned two small bathrooms on the second floor into one to create a spa-like principal ensuite. The slatted screen separates the tub from the toilet while still allowing light to filter through.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Kim Lambert
In this bathroom renovation, designer
Shirley Meisels created an arched, panelled wall with a brass mosaic–tiled alcove to envelop the tub. A metallic Discoco 68 pendant combined with the brass Arabia Gold mosaic tile creates a golden halo effect around the spectacular freestanding tub.
Photographer: Kim Jeffery
Designer: Shirley Meisels
No need to choose between unwinding by the fire or indulging in a warm soak with this bathroom. In this
contemporary home, the principal ensuite is pure luxury with a linear fireplace set in a wall of Valentino marble and beside a graphic freestanding tub.
Photographer: Younes Bouhnar, Amanda Large, Alex Lukey
Designer: Architecture and Interior Design by Vanessa Fong Landscape Design by George Coito
Montreal designer
Jean Stéphane Beauchamp wanted to turn the lower level of this Lac-Supérieur chalet into a Scandinavian-inspired spa. A sauna, moody soaker tub and walk-in double shower are all designed to relax sore muscles after a day on the slopes.
Photographer: Maxime Desbiens
Designer: Jean Stéphane Beauchamp
The custom-painted tub was a splurge in this principal ensuite designed by
TOM Design Collective. Antique sconces and the scalloped blind are softening touches, while the floor tile is square-cut Calacatta marble. “We wanted the discipline of the grid; it adds modernity to the traditional references,” says designer Tommy Smythe.
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: TOM Design Collective
An Emerald Green quartzite backsplash is a striking backdrop for the tub in designer and homeowner
Jaime Polan Zimmerman‘s home. “In our previous house, we shared our main bathroom with the kids, so having our own ensuite was priority one,” says Jaime.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Jaime Polan Zimmerman
Designer
Luke Havekes created the principal bathroom in this Tudor Revival home in the Priest’s Farm neighbourhood of Westmount, Que., paying homage to its circa-1920s roots. The clawfoot tub and porcelain lever taps have timeless appeal.
Photographer: Maxime Desbiens
Designer: Luke Havekes