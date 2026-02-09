Romantic Decorating Moves From Bridgerton Season 4

If you’ve been hotly anticipating the release of Bridgerton Season 4, Netflix’s frothy period romance is a Valentine’s Day confection. The new season is a Cinderella story, where eternal bachelor Benedict Bridgerton finally meets his match: a captivating lady’s maid in disguise at a masquerade ball. Known for exquisite costuming, it’s the blockbuster series’ candy-hued interiors that always piques our attention. Take a look at some of the romantic decorating moves from this period production that are still alive and kicking today.

Colour Drenching The Colour drenching design trend involves using a single colour throughout an entire room on walls, ceilings, woodwork, mouldings, and sometimes even furniture. In this drawing room, a rich peacock plays out on walls, upholstery and even the rug for an energizing wash of pure colour. Photographer: Liam Daniel Round Furniture Embracing curves has been trending for some time in the world of furniture. In this scene, a circular ottoman is a lush focal point when centred over a blush rug, and is a soft resting spot for Queen Charlotte’s (Golda Rosheuvel) elaborate heart-shaped coiffure. Photographer: Liam Daniel Peachy Damask Damask is a patterned fabric with a centuries-old tradition, and it’s gotten a boost from the return to Maximalism, a shift towards opulence and ornamental style. At the 2026 Paris Déco Off (when designer showrooms in the city are opened to the public), damask took centre stage, especially in a peach tones. Photographer: Liam Daniel Dirty Pastels Nothing is flirtier than a pretty pastel to cast a glow on everyone in the room and ‘dirty pastels’ are a growing trend. The pink wallpaper in this room has a slightly dusky, brown undertone, so it’s sweet without being saccharine. Aside from dusty rose, the dirty pastel palette includes a drab pistachio, and blue and lilac tones mixed with gray, black and ochre for a moody effect. Photographer: Liam Daniel Chinoiserie Panels adorned with chinoiserie motifs like birds, branches and flowers were hugely popular in Regency London, driven by King George IV who filled the Royal Pavilion with Chinese-style wall paintings, bamboo furniture, and lanterns. The fantastical scenes are enduringly popular with designers today. In this scene, inset chinoiserie panels are an apt back drop for Hyacinth Bridgerton’s (Florence Hunt) ornate floral dress. Plaster Designers have fallen in love with plaster all over again: this finish softens spaces and gives them an organic charm. This scene between Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha) and Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), shows off plaster carvings of laurel wreaths, swags, urns, lyres, acanthus leaves, and rosettes, typical of Regency decorating. Flowers It’s a no-brainer: adding a bouquet (or floral wallpaper or print) instantly ups the romantic quotient, inside or out. In this scene, white wisteria envelops the pergola, instantly transforming it into a fairy-tale setting.