10+ Pink Rooms That Bust The Winter Blues

Author: Wendy Jacob

Published on January 26, 2026

The dopamine decorating trend is peppering our feeds at this time of year, and it’s no surprise: we could all use a winter mood boost. Driven by bright colour, the trend is about creating joy in the spaces where we spend most of our time. Pink brings joy, happiness and positivity, and is stepping out of the nursery to bathe every room in a flattering, cosmetic glow. Scroll through to see just how versatile pink can be in every room of the house.

In the Toronto home designed by Colette van den Thillart, warm pink walls are a playful choice. Ex Libris wallpaper conceals the TV screen, while a pop art rug and curvy furniture keep the mood lighthearted. “I wanted Colette to unify it, bring in colour and make it fun,” says homeowner Victoria Webster.

Photographer: Alex Lukey  
Designer: Colette van den Thillart

Pink is a foil for more traditional elements, like this dramatic fireplace. The front room of this 1920’s home gets a fresh lease on life from pink walls and trim, and painted out ceiling beams. Flamingo wallpaper nods to the colour palette, while a groovy rug picks up the different pink tones.

Photographer: Alex Lukey  
Designer: Colette van den Thillart

Anyone entering this powder room gets an instant glow-up from the layered pinks. Designer Sabrina Albanese pairs a pink onyx vanity with pastel Sakura wallpaper and a lush gathered skirt in this newly built home. A black floor and grosgrain trim on the skirt keep the vibe from coming on too sweet.

Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Sabrina Albanese

Designer Cori Halpern enveloped this Toronto condo’s principal bedroom in a blush-hued House of Hackney wallpaper and matching bolster fabric. Solid pink drapery is a visually calm counterpoint to balance the bold floral pattern.

Photographer: Virginia Macdonald
Designer: Cori Halpern

In the East Coast bathroom, variegated pink tiles in a statement stone radiates a delectable, rosy wash of colour that’s similar to a sunrise: it’s the perfect wake-up call.

Photographer: Janet Kimber
Designer: Jonathan Legate

Designer Tanya Maclean made this B.C. penthouse an homage to pure, joyful colour, and she wasn’t shy about mixing it up. Terrazzo counters in confetti colors add a happy, beach-party vibe to the kitchen’s candied-almond pink millwork.

Photographer: Janis Nicolay
Designer: Tanya McLean (Mango Design Co)

The daughter of hockey player Jason Arnott wanted something unabashedly girly for her Dallas bedroom. Her mother Dina suggested a classic Quadrille wallpaper to elevate the look in a fondant shade of pink, and paired it with matching drapes, a classic designer more.

Photographer: Nathan Schroder
Designer: Michelle Lloyd Bermann and Christine Ralphs, Lloyd Ralphs Design

In a bathroom, pink walls soften hard surfaces and materials like grey marble. The cool pastel walls are a calming counterpoint to the patterned tiled floor.

Photographer: Nathan Schroder
Designer: Michelle Lloyd Bermann and Christine Ralphs, Lloyd Ralphs Design

Peachy-pink wallpaper pretties up a powder room in this Toronto home. This graphic Kelly Wearstler Graffito wallpaper is dynamic in a small space, and the veining of the vanity echoes the wallpaper’s swirling lines.

Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Ali Budd

Jackie Kai Ellis captures all the romance of Paris in her French apartment’s guest room, for a literal embodiment of La Vie en Rose. Painting out the frothy trim and millwork in the same tone creates a dreamy envelope that’s amped up with blush-toned bedding and lacy drapes.

Photographer: Joann Pai
Designer: Jackie Kai Ellis

In this formerly abandoned farmhouse, the soft tones of an Italian-made tub are accented by blush walls with a plaster-like finish, for an antique look that’s timeless and European.

Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Design, John Baker and Juli Daoust-Baker with Christine Ho Ping Kong and Peter Tan of Studio Junction

